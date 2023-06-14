NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said TE Cole Turner looks great and is recovered from the injury that derailed his rookie season.

“He’s had a great spring,” Rivera said, via PFT. “He’s been here almost the entire offseason on a voluntary basis doing the things that he needs to do and develop. One thing is you’ve seen this, he’s got a really good grasp of the offense so far. He’s still learning it, but he’s learning it quickly and doing the things that we need to have him do to be able to help us go forward.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb says that the team’s receivers group is one of the fastest he has been a part of and also commented on the return of WR Michael Gallup, who was hindered by injuries last season.

“Absolutely,” Lamb said, via DallasCowboys.com. “By us adding B-Cooks, and then we’ve got MG back healthy, and then of course me, and then all the other guys. We’ve got Turp, we’ve got a lot of other guys that can really make plays and are very fast, very young, have fresh legs. Very confident in each and every one of them.”

“Right now, at this point in time, you’ve got to keep him on the ground,” Lamb said of Gallup. “He wants to show everybody how springy he is; we know how MG is. He’s very excited. I can’t wait for camp for him to unleash and then show everybody what he can actually do.”

“He has gotten better: route running, his ability to catch in traffic, his confidence is growing,” Lamb added. “You can see it. Day by day, as we go, he’s continuing to ask questions, he’s staying late after meetings. You can tell the determination is there. All he’s got to do is keep working.”

Eagles

The Eagles signed RB Rashaad Penny and traded for RB D’Andre Swift this offseason and HC Nick Sirianni is convinced that the team has a strong running back group that also includes Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon.

“Man, we have a really deep room there,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “You’re excited about the competition that we’re going to have there. Backs get a little bit more chance to shine when the pads come on. Now, they’re still out there doing some things, and Kenny and D’Andre have done a really nice job in the receiving area, and so has Boston. They all have. But really Kenny and D’Andre have really done a nice job there. Some of those competitions sort themselves out when they get the pads on, especially at that position. But man, we’re deep there. It’s a good problem to have as a coach. It’s just a really good problem. It’s going to be great battles to who makes this football team, and they’re all going to be able to contribute in some sort of way.”