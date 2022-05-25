NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

According to the Athletic’s Ben Standig, Commanders DT Daron Payne left the practice field and skipped team drills during OTAs this week to signal his unhappiness with the lack of a contract extension.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he was unaware of owners possibly looking to force Commanders owner Dan Snyder out of the NFL: “I’m not aware of that at all.” (Ben Fischer)

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is hoping to make the roster and knows he has to put the work in even as a third-round rookie.

“I feel like you’ve got to do more than everybody else if you want to be higher or better than everybody else,” Tolbert said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “You’re to get what you put in, basically, so get 1% better every day. I’m looking to put in the extra work so that it can come back to me on the back end.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said he is prepared to fill in for WR Amari Cooper ‘s departure: “Oh, I’ve been ready. Been ready. That’s just me and my competitiveness. That’s my nature. …I’m always ready for my name to be called.” (Michael Gehlken)

is fully recovered from the hip injury he dealt with last season but missed Wednesday’s practice after undergoing a knee scope. In the end, Dowdle is expected to be ready for training camp. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he is the “healthiest I’ve been” in recent time after dealing with injuries last offseason: “This is the healthiest I’ve been in a long, long time. It feels great.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

PFN’s Mike Kaye mentions the Eagles could make G Isaac Seumalo a June 1 cut given they have a number of young players they feel good about on the interior of the offensive line, including second-round C Cameron Jurgens and OL Jack Driscoll .

Aditi Kinkhabwala, citing sources, reports the Eagles are expected to promote executive Jon Ferrari as one of two assistant general managers to replace Andy Weidl , who was hired by the Steelers.

is another candidate to keep an eye on after missing out on Pittsburgh’s GM job and could be in line for a VP role with the Eagles. Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon feels “really good” about their safties group with Anthony Harris , Marcus Epps , K’Von Wallace , Andre Chachere , and Jared Mayden : “I feel like that room, each guy…that’s played has shown they can play at a high level for us. Anthony obviously coming back and Marcus playing a lot of snaps for us last year, K’Von, (Chachere), Jared, I feel really good.” (Zach Berman)

feels “really good” about their safties group with , , , , and : “I feel like that room, each guy…that’s played has shown they can play at a high level for us. Anthony obviously coming back and Marcus playing a lot of snaps for us last year, K’Von, (Chachere), Jared, I feel really good.” (Zach Berman) Gannon added that DT Jordan Davis could have a larger role as a pass rusher: “A lot of the same things, and then there are going to be certain times where we let him cut his ears back and rush. At that place, obviously they play really good football there, they didn’t ask him to do that a lot. But he definitely has the skill set to do that when you start looking at how he moves and his body and his traits. He definitely will project to affect the game in the pass game, as well.” (ProFootballTalk)