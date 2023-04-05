NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
Commanders HC Ron Rivera spoke candidly about his 22-27-1 record as a head coach in Washington as the team could be under new ownership soon and Rivera only has one playoff appearance in three seasons.
“I could be gone in a year, that’s football,” Rivera told The Washington Times. “I understand that. But what I want to do is when I leave, I want everybody to go and say, ‘Boy the roster’s in a good place.’ … That’s great. I want to walk away saying that’s what I did. I’m good with it. I understand it. I’m not going to be desperate. I’m not. Because when you’re desperate, you make bad decisions.”
“I’ve got to be very specific and very clear cut with what our vision is going forward,” Rivera added. “And it has to mesh. That’s one of the things I learned from [the Panthers change] is that not having it mesh, not having an explanation of what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it … slows that process down. When that opportunity comes, when I sit down [with new ownership] and go through the explanation, I’m going to be very concise.”
- A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reports that the winning bidder for the Commanders is weeks away from being chosen.
- Perez also mentions that Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris has come in with a very strong bid after recently failing to purchase the Broncos.
- As for Canadian businessman Steve Apostolopoulos, Perez reports that he is attempting to improve his bid ahead of the reported May 22nd deadline.
- When it comes to Jeff Bezos, who is yet to make an offer, a source told Perez: “If Jeff really wants it, he will win it.”
Cowboys
- Per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the Cowboys are one of several teams believed to be highly interested in adding a kicker this offseason.
- Tom Pelissero reports that Liberty LB Durrell Johnson is visiting with the Cowboys.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Houston WR Tank Dell has met with the Bills, Browns, Cowboys, Texans, and Titans.
- Aaron Wilson reports that S.F. Austin pass-rusher B.J. Thompson has met with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Lions.
Giants
- Ryan Fowler reports that Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave is scheduled to meet with the Bills, Broncos, Giants, and Jets.
- Jordan Schultz reports that NC State OG Chandler Zavala has had top-30 visits with multiple teams, including the Lions and Panthers. He will also meet with the Broncos, Giants, Jets, Ravens, and Steelers.
