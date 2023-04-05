NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders HC Ron Rivera spoke candidly about his 22-27-1 record as a head coach in Washington as the team could be under new ownership soon and Rivera only has one playoff appearance in three seasons.

“I could be gone in a year, that’s football,” Rivera told The Washington Times. “I understand that. But what I want to do is when I leave, I want everybody to go and say, ‘Boy the roster’s in a good place.’ … That’s great. I want to walk away saying that’s what I did. I’m good with it. I understand it. I’m not going to be desperate. I’m not. Because when you’re desperate, you make bad decisions.”