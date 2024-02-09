NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Athletic’s Ben Standig writes Commanders S Kamren Curl is the team’s best candidate for the franchise tag this year as a pending free agent. However, he’s doubtful Washington uses the tag, citing Curl’s lack of forced turnovers, the team’s depth at safety and the new regime taking over, including a new coaching staff.

While Commanders WR Curtis Samuel has been a solid part of the offense the past two seasons and has stayed healthy, Standig doubts he'd match his current $11.5 million per year salary in another deal with Washington. His return could be contingent on how new OC Kliff Kingsbury wants to build his offense.

Standig adds if Commanders CB Kendall Fuller does as well in free agency as some are projecting, it's unlikely Washington will prioritize keeping him.

He also thinks there's a good chance Commanders RB Antonio Gibson looks for a fresh start, as he's not sure Gibson will fit what Kingsbury is looking for in a change-of-pace back or if he wants a bigger role from a different team.

Standig highlights DE James Smith-Williams as a solid role player the Commanders should be able to re-sign to a reasonable deal, perhaps just for one year, to help them navigate a major transition at edge rusher. Commanders OT Cornelius Lucas and DE Casey Toohill are in similar situations too, per Standig.

Standig says it's possible the Commanders could keep QB Jacoby Brissett as a veteran mentor, likely to a rookie quarterback.

as a veteran mentor, likely to a rookie quarterback. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Commanders are hiring Raiders defensive pass-game coordinator Jason Simmons for the same role on their staff.

Cowboys

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that multiple Cowboys players including CB Stephon Gilmore (shoulder), TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle) and G T.J. Bass (elbow) underwent surgeries shortly after the season.

According to Archer, Hendershot and Bass are good to go for offseason workouts while Gilmore faces a 4-6 month recovery but he should be okay for training camp. It's worth mentioning that Gilmore is a free agent this offseason.

Giants

Former Giants and current 49ers G Jon Feliciano said felt it was unfortunate to see how things wound up between HC Brian Daboll and former DC Wink Martindale.

“I think it was unfortunate how that Wink and Dabes thing ended up,” said Feliciano, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I love both of them as coaches. I mean, once you get to know Wink and once you get to know Dabes it could be magic or it could end up how it ended up.”

Feliciano pointed out how Daboll is a fiery type of coach and it could’ve led to butting heads with Martindale.

“I think they’re both strong personalities and as you’ve seen, Dabes can explode,” Feliciano said. “As a guy that knows him, I know what you’re gonna get, and it’s not like a personal thing, it’s not anything but Dabes wants to win real, real bad. Even in Buffalo, he has more weight on his shoulders now that he’s the head coach. What did he do wrong that’s messing up the moment? And Wink is a strong dude. That’s probably what happened.”

Regarding signing with the 49ers last offseason, Feliciano considered returning to New York but felt San Francisco gave him a chance at the Super Bowl.

“At that point, when things were coming down to the wire with the Niners, there was some talk with the Giants, but ultimately the Niners, I believed, could get to the Super Bowl, and look where we’re at,” Feliciano said.