NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott knows what the team’s expectations of him are and isn’t worried about who he will be targeting when the season rolls around.

“I don’t know if somebody sat down and asked me to do more necessarily but I know what’s expected,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I know being the quarterback of this team, I know being a quarterback of whatever team you are, what’s expected in your role and responsibility.”

“We’ve got a guy that, in CeeDee, to start the camp off that we didn’t have like that that year. That’s a big difference there just to begin,” Prescott continued. “As well as my growth and my maturity as a quarterback and just this whole game, as well as elevating these other guys…tight ends that can bring these other guys up with me as well — and it’s not necessarily just on me. That’s also where our passing game is going to evolve. We got a guy like [Pollard] that can get out there as well, so yeah, we’ll be fine.”

Both owner Jerry Jones and HC Mike McCarthy have no issue with Prescott taking control of the offense and making decisions.

“He can do that. I especially think he can do it with what we’re trying to do with [running back Tony] Pollard or what we’re trying to do with [tight end Dalton] Schultz,” Jones said. “You know Dak’s going to take it to the right guy. … Dak’s going to go as good as anybody there is out here throwing the ball at what the defense gives you.”

“[Prescott] sets the tempo and pace of operation, command. All those little things he’s excellent in that. It’s important to compete and perform at a high level. He’s definitely in that realm,” McCarthy added. “But it’s the post-snap conversations and little things. I think that’s all part of the maturation of your offense, the quarterback with the perimeter players, particularly the younger players, I think he does a really good job of that.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll said that they are considering giving QB Tyrod Taylor first-team snaps in their upcoming preseason games.

“Yeah, he’ll get, as we get going here in terms of preseason games, we’ll talk about whatever we think is best,” Daboll said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “But I have full confidence in Daniel. And I have full confidence in Tyrod in what his role is. Each day we sit there and evaluate the guys, but will he get a few reps here or there? He might.”

Daboll added that Taylor getting first-team reps is not a reflection against Daniel Jones.

“Absolutely not,” Daboll said. “I learned from a pretty good coach a while ago. Usually, he doesn’t tell those guys when he throws them in, because that is what the backup job’s role is. You have to go in in a split second and prepare as if you’re the starter. Fourth play of the game something happens, you’re in and you have to be ready to go. I don’t think we’ll necessarily tell those guys when it will happen.”

Regarding the organization not picking up his fifth-year option, Jones said he understands that he doesn’t have experience their new coaching staff and he must play well this season.

“You can’t think about it too much,” he said in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Coming in, understanding that there’s going to be a lot of change this year with a lot of people I haven’t had the chance to be around, work with, or go through a season with. So, you understand that was a part of it. In a lot of ways you’re starting over.”