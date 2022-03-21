NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig goes through the Commanders’ remaining needs and mentions the team wants to find a complement to RB Antonio Gibson. He mentions Ronald Jones, Sony Michel and Phillip Lindsay as some remaining free agent options.
- Standig notes Washington would like to add another receiver but a splashy free agent signing is probably out of the question. The team could look to the draft and might have a bigger role in mind for Cam Sims.
- Commanders TE Logan Thomas tore his ACL in December and there’s some concern about his early-season availability, per Standig. Washington has been involved with some free agent tight ends and could sign someone like Eric Ebron or Jared Cook.
- The Commanders still need a linebacker but Standig points out the market is slow-moving right now and there are plenty of veteran options like Bobby Wagner, Joe Schobert or Dont’a Hightower.
- Commanders signed S Troy Apke to a one-year, $1.187 million contract that includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a $1.035M salary. (Aaron Wilson)
Eagles
- Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett met with eight teams the day before his pro day, including having dinner with the Eagles. (Aditi Kinkhabwala)
Giants
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu will have top 30 visits with the Giants.
- Giants TE Ricky Seals-Jones‘ one-year deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a $1.035 million base salary, $200,000 of which is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Nevada TE Cole Turner has met virtually with the Giants. (Justin Melo)
- New Giants RB Matt Breida said Brian Daboll was a major reason why he chose to sign with New York. Daboll served as the Bills offensive coordinator last year. (Dan Salomone)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!