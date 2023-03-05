NFC Notes: Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- According to USA Today’s Laurie Fitzpatrick, Tulane RB Tyjae Spears had formal Combine interviews with at least half a dozen teams, including the Commanders.
- Clemson OL Jordan McFadden highlighted his meeting with the Commanders at the Shrine Bowl as one of his interviews that stood out to him. (Justin Melo)
- McFadden also had a formal interview at the Combine with Washington. (Tom Downey)
- Tennessee OT Darnell Wright had a formal interview with the Commanders at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- Washington also did formal interviews with Georgia TE Darnell Washington, Penn State TE Brenton Strange and South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft. (Fowler)
- Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris‘ docket of formal Combine interviews included the Commanders, among others. (Mark Downey)
- Oklahoma RB Eric Gray had a formal interview with the Commanders at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- Michigan C Olu Oluwatimi had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders (Tom Downey)
- UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Tom Downey)
Cowboys
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes it would not be a surprise if the Cowboys released RB Ezekiel Elliott, as he has no more guarantees remaining on his contract. The move would save $4.8 million or $10.9 million as a post-June 1 cut. Elliott has also been mentioned as a pay-cut candidate.
- Jordan Schultz believes that Cowboys S Donovan Wilson and LB Leighton Vander Esch will wind up playing elsewhere in 2023 despite the team wanting them back, due to their increased value on the open market.
- Graziano adds Dallas is viewed as likely to allow TE Dalton Schultz to leave in free agency.
- TCU QB Max Duggan met with the Cowboys at the NFL Combine and is hopeful to continue his career close to home in Dallas: “It would be special to stay home and be part of the Cowboys franchise.” (Jon Machota)
- Boston College WR Zay Flowers has met with the Cowboys at the combine. (Hailey Sutton)
- Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba noted he has met with the Cowboys and is a fan of the team. (Ryan McDowell)
- Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett says he had a formal meeting with the Cowboys. (Mark Lane)
- Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt has met with the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Steelers during the combine. (Tyler Kading)
- According to Tom Downey, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz has had formal interviews at the combine with the Cardinals, Chargers, Commanders, Cowboys, Jets, and Seahawks.
- Texas A&M RB Devon Achane had a formal interview with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Lane)
- Utah TE Dalton Kincaid had a formal interview with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Ryan McDowell)
- LSU OL Anthony Bradford had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)
- Auburn RB Tank Bigsby had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs had a formal interview with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- The Cowboys had a formal Combine interview with Alabama OT Tyler Steen. (Tom Downey)
- Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- USC WR Jordan Addison met with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Hailey Sutton)
Eagles
- Ian Rapoport reports that Eagles defensive pass game coordinator and DB coach Dennard Wilson is leaving the team after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said the following about Wilson: “Dennard is a great football coach. He’s done an outstanding job. If he’s still our defensive backs coach, we’ll be lucky to have him. But we’re not [at] that process yet. … I think the world of Dennard and how good of a football coach he is.” (Josh Tolentino)
- The Eagles have reportedly met with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson during the combine. (Devin Jackson)
- Texans RB Roschon Johnson had a formal interview at the Combine with the Eagles. (Ryan McDowell)
- LSU OL Anthony Bradford had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)
- The Eagles also had a formal Combine interview with North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch. (Ed Kracz)
- Florida DT Gervon Dexter met with the Eagles at the Combine. (Jeff Risdon)
- Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris‘ docket of formal Combine interviews included the Eagles, among others. (Mark Downey)
- Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs and TCU RB Kendre Miller had formal Combine interviews with the Eagles. (Joe Castro)
- Philadelphia also met with Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims. (Castro)
- The Eagles had a formal Combine interview with USC OL Andrew Vorhees. (Castro)
- Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron had a formal Combine meeting with the Eagles. (Castro)
- Georgia OT Broderick Jones had a formal Combine interview with Philadelphia. (Castro)
- The Eagles had a formal Combine interview with Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph. (Chase Senior)
- Syracuse S Garrett Williams also met with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Georgia CB Kelee Ringo had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (John McMullen)
- Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey had an interview at the Combine with the Eagles. (Patrick Engel)
- The NFL rescinded the $14,111 fine for Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson following an appeal. The fine was for a hit in the Super Bowl which was not penalized during the game. (Tom Pelissero)
