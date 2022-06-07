NFC Notes: Commanders, Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
Commanders HC Ron Rivera already had great things to say about fifth-round TE Cole Turner.
“When you see him out here moving, he’s a big body, moves well, and presents a good target,” Rivera said, via CommandersWire.com. “As we talked about, he’s a guy that’s gonna help us. I mean, Cole Turner is gonna, wow a lot of guys just because of his athleticism and his size and his ability to run, and he’s also shown us even though we’re not in pads watching his technique as far as blocking, I think he’s gonna surprise some people with that.”
Commanders OC Scott Turner has also praised the young tight end with whom he shares a surname.
“He’s done great,” Turner said. “He’s a rookie so we got some mental issues and there’s always gonna be some sort of a learning curve. So far, he’s playing fast, using his size and showing his size and his ability to go catch the ball.”
Eagles
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni has noticed improvements from QB Jalen Hurts this offseason that he believes will benefit the team moving forward.
“I’m noticing a big difference,” Sirianni told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. “What I see is a crisper ball. The accuracy I’ve been very pleased with. You can just see him taking strides every single day with his accuracy because of the fundamentals he has with his feet and his upper body.”
“That’s been very pivotal going into the offseason … just being decisive out there on the field, knowing pretty much where I’m going to go with the ball based off the look that they give me,” Hurts said of his improvements. “There’s a natural maturation there, as I’ve always talked about.”
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reveals the guaranteed money for the Giants class of undrafted free agents this offseason, including: DL Chris Hinton ($115,000), CB Zyon Gilbert ($115,000), RB Jashaun Corbin ($110,000), S Yusuf Corker ($95,000), CB Darren Evans ($80,000), TE Austin Allen ($55,000), TE Jeremiah Hall ($30,000), S Trenton Thompson ($30,000), DL Jabari Ellis ($20,000), OLB Tomon Fox ($20,000), TE Andre Miller ($2,500), OL Josh Rivas ($2,500), and DE Ryder Anderson ($2,000).
- Duggan points out this is more of a reflection of how much competition there was to sign certain players as opposed to their chances of making the team. For instance, the team cut DT Antonio Valentino after guaranteeing him $65,000. All of this is pocket change for an NFL franchise.
- Giants HC Brian Daboll says that QB Daniel Jones would be able to play today, despite missing the final six games of 2021 with a neck injury. (Jordan Raanan)
- Daboll notes third-round OL Joshua Ezeudu is flexible enough to play both guard and tackle and will be given the opportunity to play at both spots. (Zack Rosenblatt)
