NFC Notes: Commanders, Odell Beckham, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Actor Matthew McConaughey is exploring the possibility of joining or forming an investment group to bid on the Washington Commanders. (Mark Maske)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to comment on the possibility that the team will bring in WR Odell Beckham as a free agent.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

In a radio interview, Jones said they anticipate RB Ezekiel Elliott coming back this week: “It’s anticipated he’ll be ready to go .”

Eagles

The Eagles worked out OT Fred Johnson. He was later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Giants

Giants WR Sterling Shepard spoke highly of second-round WR Wan’Dale Robinson, saying the rookie is “well beyond his years.”

“That’s not too much I need to tell him,” Shepard said, via the Athletic. “He’s well beyond his years, man. He’s going to be great for us.”

Robinson’s position coach, Mike Groh, credited him for the job he’s done acclimating to the team’s offense as a young player.

“Wan’Dale’s done a really good job of integrating himself after missing four or five weeks there, jumping right into it,” Groh said. “He’s done a good job of acclimating himself very quickly and making plays when the ball’s coming to him.”

The Giants worked out DL Anthony Rush and DL Aaron Crawford . Crawford later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

and DL . Crawford later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson) Giants CB Aaron Robinson is unlikely to be able to return this season from his knee injury, per HC Brian Daboll. (Jordan Raanan)