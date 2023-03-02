NFC Notes: Commanders, Tyron Smith, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig mentions Commanders TE Logan Thomas could wind up being cut to save cap space despite the team not having a proven pass-catcher behind the 32-year-old tight end. He also adds the team could look to upgrade their tight end spot during the draft.
- Commanders DE Chase Young saw Dr. James Andrews in recent weeks for a checkup and got positive feedback about his recovery from knee surgery, which bodes well for the team picking up his fifth-year option. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera on QB Sam Howell: “He’s not our starter. He’s coming in as QB1 and he’ll get a chance to be the starter. We will be looking to add a veteran, possibly QB Taylor Heinicke, into the mix.” (Jhabvala)
- Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said the following about Howell: “Sam will have every opportunity to win that starting job. He was impressive but it was a small sample size. Sam has the skills to start in this league.” (JP Finlay)
- Mayhew also noted new OC Eric Bieniemy would have some input in the draft process: “Eric will be very involved in the process.” (Finlay)
- Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence has a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Commanders. (Standig)
- Georgia DB Christopher Smith II said his formal interview with the Commanders “stood out” to him after meeting HC Ron Rivera and going over his vision, per Sam Fortier of the Washington Post.
- Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. said he met with the Commanders at the NFL Combine. Porter Jr. is the son of former Steelers’ All-Pro LB Joey Porter, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.
- Porter Jr. said he enjoyed his meeting with Washington: “I talked to them a lot.” (Fortier)
- The Commanders had a formal Combine interview with Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez. (Ryan Fowler)
- Washington also had a formal Combine meeting with Washington State LB Daiyan Henley. (Ryan Fowler)
- Commanders LB David Mayo‘s one-year deal qualifies for the veteran salary benefit and includes a $1.165 million base salary and $152,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Commanders RB Jonathan Williams‘ deal is the exact same. (OTC)
Cowboys
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones expects veteran OT Tyron Smith to be back next season and they can re-work his $13.6 million salary for 2023: “We can always do reworks and things of that nature. That could come up with him … but right now, we’re comfortable where we are,” via the Athletic’s Jon Machota.
- Jones said they are meeting with impending free agent RB Tony Pollard‘s agent this week and the franchise tag is a possibility for the running back: “It’s not out of the question, but we certainly hadn’t determined whether we’ll do that. More than likely, we’ll use our tag. Not necessarily on Tony, but we’ll use our tag.” (Machota)
- Jones said WR Michael Gallup is nearing the next step with his recovery from a torn ACL: “Michael Gallup has a great chance to take the next step in terms of what he can do. Coming off a major ACL, I think it’s pretty typical that guys improve from the first year to the second year. There’s usually a jump. And I fully expect Michael to do that.” (Machota)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is looking forward to the challenge of taking on offensive play-calling duties: “This is the most fun I’ve had since I’ve been in Dallas. Just to be in the meeting room again with the coaches full-time…We have a good plan. I think doing this in Year 4 is totally different than it would’ve been doing it in Year 1.” (Jon Machota)
- Aaron Wilson reports Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown has met with several teams at the NFL Combine including the Cowboys, Vikings, Chiefs, and Jets.
- Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. said he met with the Cowboys at the NFL Combine. Porter Jr. is the son of former Steelers’ All-Pro LB Joey Porter, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.
- Georgia CB Kelee Ringo said he is scheduled to meet with Dallas at the combine, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
- LSU CB Jay Ward said he met with the Cowboys on Thursday night, via D. Orlando Ledbetter.
- Auburn DE Derick Hall had a formal interview with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Hailey Sutton)
- Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah had a formal interview with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- Washington State LB Daiyan Henley met with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Iisha Morrisson)
- Boise State S JL Skinner met with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes had a formal Combine interview with Dallas. (Mark Lane)
- Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence had a formal Combine Interview with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)
- Pittsburgh RB Israel Abanikanda had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)
Eagles
- The Eagles announced they’ve named Alex Tanney as quarterbacks coach, Marcus Brady as a senior offensive assistant, and T.J. Paganetti as run game specialist and assistant tight ends coach, via Zach Berman of The Athletic.
- Berman writes Philadelphia also interviewed Iowa State OC Nate Scheelhaase for their offensive coordinator job.
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni thinks new DC Sean Desai brings a similar system to what they implemented last season: “He’s an impressive guy. I liked some of the similarities of things we’ve done here on a very successful defense with different coverages and run blitzes,” per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino.
- When asked if Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell is ready for the first-team role, GM Howie Roseman responded it’s difficult to operate with just one lead-back and wants to explore their options at the position: “Yeah, he’s an impressive player. He can catch the ball and he can protect. We’ve seen it’s hard in this league to roll with one (lead) running back. We’ll continue to look at players at that position.” (Tolentino)
- Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence had a formal Combine Interview with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)
Giants
- Giants GM Joe Schoen indicated he’s had conversations with DT Dexter Lawrence‘s representation about an extension, via the Athletic’s Connor Hughes.
- Matt Lombardo is told the Giants are showing “significant interest” in the linebacker market ahead of free agency.
- Per Art Stapleton, Arkansas LB Drew Sanders met with the Giants at the combine.
- LSU pass rusher BJ Ojulari had an informal meeting with the Giants, the team his brother Azeez Ojulari plays for. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- Florida State S Jammie Robinson had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Ryan Fowler)
