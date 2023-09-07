NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he would be surprised if third-round K Jake Moody was unavailable in Week 1 due to a quad injury.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay hinted that WR Cooper Kupp was in Minnesota to determine if he had a nerve issue that could be potentially bothering him relative to his injured hamstring. McVay didn’t rule out Kupp going on the IR, or at least being out a couple of weeks.

“I would just say this, it’s trying to just figure out what’s going on with him,” McVay said, via PFT. “Again, I’m kind of speaking out of turn. I just know that we’re trying to open up every avenue in regards to figuring out what’s going on, why is he feeling some of the sensations and things like that in his hamstring. Is it soft tissue? Is there something nerve-wise? And I would be speaking out of turn. I think we’re really trying to be able to figure that out. He felt like he gained a lot of information, was able to do a couple day’s worth of treatment that was beneficial, but it wasn’t anything that’s like, OK, he’s going to be back right now. And we had a feeling that there could be a couple weeks that we need to just be able to take it a day at a time and then hopefully we’ll start to see some positive results as it relates to how he’s feeling, what that means for his rehab program and as far as like a timetable, it could be anywhere between if we decide to put him on IR or it could be a couple weeks. But as soon as I have that information, I’ll let you guys know. And I know he wants to be out there badly, and we want him to be out there but we don’t want to rush it either.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says first-round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) is expected to play in Week 1 against the Rams. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

says first-round WR (wrist) is expected to play in Week 1 against the Rams. (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Carroll also mentioned that he hopes S Jamal Adams can return to practices next week and has been a participant in full walkthroughs this offseason. (Curtis Crabtree)