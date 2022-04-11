NFC Notes: Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot spoke about Atlanta’s contract negotiations with WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson and his representation.

“I said, ‘Let’s get this done right now. We’re not getting off the phone until it gets done,” Fontenot said via Scott Bair of the team website. “Then we’re reading the deal to Sean, and it was hilarious because CP starts asking questions. He’s asking how a certain paragraph reads. He’s asking about the guarantees and all these detail questions like he’s the agent.”

Fontenot said that other teams were interested in Patterson but the hybrid receiver/running back was eager to re-sign with Atlanta.

“It was great to get that done, and it was cool because he really wanted to be here,” Fontenot said. “He cares so much about this place. There were other teams involved, but he really wanted to get a deal done here. He passionately wanted to get it done here. I told him, ‘Let’s get this deal done so I can go see my kids play.'”

Fontenot thinks that bringing back Patterson helps build the “best possible team we can have.”

“It was great and he was really excited, and I think that says something. When people do ask — we made decisions for the future and we made decisions to do the right things, but it doesn’t mean we’re not working our ass off to create the best possible team we can have. I think keeping a guy like CP shows that. CP is coming here to win, man. That was a big deal, and we were excited to get that done.”

Myjai Sanders is visiting the Cincinnati EDGEis visiting the Falcons, according to Josh Norris . It could be a local visit instead of a top 30, however.

Aaron Wilson reports Old Dominion C Isaac Weaver is working out for the Atlanta Falcons.