NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux

Cowboys

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel had high praise of K Brandon Aubrey and feels his background in soccer gives him a “natural swing” on the ball.

“He has an incredibly natural swing,” Fassel said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “It feels like it hasn’t been messed with too much. He’s a soccer player and it’s kind of like a soccer swing. He’s just free swinging, and it’s a cool look. From a mental standpoint, he’s the same guy almost every day. I haven’t ever felt him stressful in a big moment. He has a lot of great attributes to potentially be a great kicker.”

Fassel said Aubrey caught their attention while taking kickoffs in the USFL, where he was effortlessly sending the ball from the 20-yard line down to the opposing goal line.

“His swing was the same,” Fassel said. “I was like, ‘He’s banging the ball and he’s not even trying.’ He just kind of stood out more than other guys. And here we are. It happened fast.”

As for his approach, Aubrey said he takes kicks one at a time and is confident in his ability to his all of his targets.

“Just going out there and doing it one at a time,” Aubrey said. “Just taking it one kick at a time and know I can make any of the kicks they’ve asked me to do. To go out there and make it is just something I expect myself to do at this point.”

Eagles

Rob Maadi reports Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro is banned from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season and will be able to return for the playoffs.

Giants

Giants DC Wink Martindale said OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux‘s work ethic prevents him from having a ceiling.

“I think that’s a great question. We’ve talked about it before, and I’ve thought about it even more. I said that the guy has no ceiling,” Martindale said, via Giants Wire. “You remember me saying that before? The reason why he doesn’t have a ceiling is because he doesn’t allow himself to have a ceiling. He’s in here working every day.”