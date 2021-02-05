NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb says it’s no secret that the players on the team want to see QB Dak Prescott return in 2021.

“It’s no secret we want Dak back,” Lamb told Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I trust that the guys in the [front] office are definitely going to make the right decision. They know how much Dak means to us and how much we lean on him. I cannot wait to have him back. He came back from his second surgery about two months ago so he’s walking around, rehabbing, doing everything right. It’s great to see, especially when you have seen him go down. You saw the look in his eyes and you saw how sad he was and how much this game meant to him. Just to see him smiling again, happy again, being with his guys is a great deal.”

Eagles

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media said Friday on SportsRadio 94WIP that the Eagles have spoken with the Colts about a potential trade for QB Carson Wentz.

“I do know that the Eagles have had conversations with the Indianapolis Colts already. Here is the thing about the Colts, and this is why they were never strongly in the running for Matthew Stafford — these guys are really good at what they do draft-wise. They believe in themselves. So every pick that they deal away they think to themselves ‘I just dumped away a good player’, where as some GMs might say ‘Eh, you know what, I may have missed on that pick anyway.’ These guys believe they are going to hit on every single one. So what they do is, they are a little slow playing when it comes to these draft picks and trades,” Garafolo said.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer notes the Eagles never publicly lied to anyone about interest in Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy , who they were expected to request an interview with until they placed him on the backburner.

John McMullen of SI.com writes that the Rams' trade for QB Matthew Stafford will not serve as a measuring stick for what the Eagles' are looking to get out of QB Carson Wentz.

According to McMullen, their current options are to get rid of Wentz now for cheap or to continue on with him and release him after another season, possibly hindering the development of QB Jalen Hurts.

Washington

The Washington Football Team announced that former NFL QB Doug Williams will be promoted from Senior VP for Player Development to Senior Advisor to Team President Jason Wright.

In 1988, Willams became the first black quarterback to play in, win, and became the MVP of the Super Bowl. He has spent the past six seasons with Washington as an advisor and member of their staff.

“Because I’ve been around, I can help them navigate certain areas they need to go,” Williams said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I have a chance to be a part of what’s going on. It’s an impacting situation. To get a chance to work along those lines and be part of it going forward, it’s almost like being on the ground floor. At my stage, when you look at a lot of other guys, they don’t get a chance to stay in the organization that gave them an opportunity to accomplish stuff. And to still be able to help that organization, that’s the lucky part for me.”