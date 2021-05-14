NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys’ first-round LB Micah Parsons spoke about lining up at middle linebacker to begin his career in Dallas: “Right now I’m at Mike linebacker and looking at the playbook this is a position for me to go sideline to sideline and make a lot of plays and really stop that run that’s how I’m supposed to do it.” (Calvin Watkins)

Cowboys’ second-round CB Kelvin Joseph is ready to pursue a Super Bowl: “I’m ready to get to work… We’re ready to get to work and win this Super Bowl.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles’ rookie OL Landon Dickerson isn’t concerned with the injuries he sustained in college, as he has overcome them and gained even more confidence in himself during the process.

“I’ve had injuries before, I’ve come back from them and they’ve never made an impression on my game,” Dickerson said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “I’ve dealt with these in the past, I’ve overcome it, and that’s what makes me confident.”

Dickerson also had an interesting comment on the nasty playstyle he will bring to Philadelphia’s offensive line.

“If I treated people the same way on the field and off the field,” Dickerson said, “I’d honestly be in jail somewhere.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Eagles are willing to redshirt Dickerson behind C Jason Kelce for a season to allow the rookie to get healthy and step in, when Kelce will presumably retire or be released.

If Dickerson is healthy this year, Philadelphia is also open to playing him at guard. One scout said Dickerson has some similarities to Colts G Quenton Nelson.

Washington

Washington DL Jonathan Allen says he’s hoping to sign a long-term extension to remain with the team long-term.

“It’s always been my dream to play my career in one spot,” Allen said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “I understand football is tough. It’s a process. But we’re moving in the right direction, from the front office to the players, and I love everything that we’re building here. This is my home. This is where I want to stay.”