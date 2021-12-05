NFC Notes: Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, Eagles, Jalen Hurts, Giants, Daniel Jones

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he feels confident in RB Ezekiel Elliott‘s health entering Dallas’ mini-bye.

“His trainers, the people that are the closest to his health, his medical situation, they think he’s really good to go,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And, so, I don’t see after a 10-day rest here, you know, a lot of times, if you can get through games, if you can push on, then that’s better for you than sitting it out. You actually, if you have an issue, it improves if you’re able to get through and not injure it more. He certainly didn’t injure anything more last night. So, I really look forward to a powerful and dynamic Zeke as we move on into this last part of the season.”

Eagles

Eagles' RT Lane Johnson said that OL coach Jeff Stoutland was rushed to the hospital before the game, but eventually returned and was on the sideline for the victory over the Jets. (Jeff McLane)

Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni told the media that QB Jalen Hurts will remain the Eagles starter after missing this week’s game: “He just wasn’t healthy enough to play.” (Jimmy Kempski)

told the media that QB will remain the Eagles starter after missing this week’s game: “He just wasn’t healthy enough to play.” (Jimmy Kempski) Sirianni praised Hurts and believes he will be ready after the team’s bye week: “Jalen has played really good football. There are times he’s been best in the league with how he moves around and makes plays. When he’s healthy and back, he’s our starter. I think Jalen will be ready coming out of the bye.” (Josh Tolentino)

Eagles' RB Miles Sanders says he will "absolutely" ready next week despite missing Sunday's game with an ankle injury. (Eliot Shorr-Parks)

Giants

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Giants will not put QB Daniel Jones on injured reserve with his neck injury.

on injured reserve with his neck injury. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes Jones doesn’t have a fracture in his neck. Details have been sparse from the team but Duggan adds he knows there’s a nerve component to the injury.

The Giants announced that QB Mike Glennon was diagnosed with a concussion following their loss to the Dolphins. (Ralph Vacchiano)

Giants' HC Joe Judge said that if QB Daniel Jones doesn't play next week, Glennon will remain the starter after clearing concussion protocol. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Giants' WR Kenny Golladay was bothered by a rib issue on the field for most of the day: "I got an x-ray. No cracked ribs." (Ryan Dunleavy)