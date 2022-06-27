NFC Notes: Curtis Samuel, Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

Commanders QB Carson Wentz called WR Curtis Samuel an “explosive” receiver and praised his ability to make defenders miss.

“He’s explosive,” Wentz said, via Zach Selby of the team’s official site. “When you see the ball in his hands and how quickly he’s making a guy miss or he’s getting down the field, it’s impressive.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera thinks Samuel fits in well with their system.

“I know who Curtis is,” Rivera said. “We drafted him in Carolina and saw the success he had. So, we believe his skill fits what we want to do. We believe it fits very well.”

Wentz points out that Samuel has a “quick-twitch ability” and is building chemistry with him this offseason.

“I’ve only played with a handful of guys who have that kind of quick-twitch ability that he has,” Wentz said. “It’s been fun to build that chemistry and see what he does well.”

Samuel mentioned that he’d be willing to line up at running back.

“Whatever role I gotta play, no matter if it’s a receiver, running the ball, I’m down for whatever.”

Eagles

Eagles WR Devon Allen qualified for the World Athletic Championships in the 110-meter hurdles by posting the third-best time in the United States with 13.09 seconds. (Pro Football Talk)

Giants

New Giants HC Eli Manning thinks that current QB Daniel Jones hasn’t had steady coaching and offense in order to facilitate the proper growth to this point in his career, adding that the young quarterback will need more time to let things sink in.

“By my fifth year, I had been in the same offense the whole time, I knew it, I could coach it up, new guys are coming in, I was speaking the same language as my offensive coordinator and as Coach Coughlin, and kind of preaching the same stuff,” Manning said on NFL Network. “And with [Jones], it’s all new, and it’s learning, and he’s consistently trying to learn and learn and learn, and it just takes some time before it all sinks in. I think with Coach Daboll, and what they’re doing, and that staff, and [new GM] Joe Schoen, having been around the facility some, the atmosphere has changed. So I’m excited for Daniel, I know he’s worked extremely hard and you know, been through a lot of offenses, a lot of coaching changes, so hopefully this can be the right one.”