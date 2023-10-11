NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said the 49ers had “every counterattack” for their defense in Week 5’s loss.

“They had every counterattack,” Parsons said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “They outschemed us. And that’s just the truth of it. They were prepared for everything we were in, everything we were prepared to do. And we just didn’t help ourselves at that. My hat is off to Kyle Shanahan and how he prepared. I definitely think he was prepared for us. I don’t think that we were put in a position to be prepared for what they have. I feel like they knew exactly what we were in. They game-planned and outschemed us. Simple as that. I just feel like we were in a position where we could have made plays and done better. That’s just the truth about it. Only the players know what is going on out there at the end of the day, and I’m not going to go too in-depth into it, but that’s just what it is.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy isn’t concerned about their season going into Week 6 against the Chargers.

“I would not say I’m concerned or wary at all,” McCarthy said. “I think these are opportunities to grow, no doubt about it. I think adversity gives you a tremendous look inside, makes you answer more questions, and make sure you’ve got the right answers.”

Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer doesn’t think Dak Prescott was pressing in the second half after tossing three interceptions in consecutive drives.

“I don’t think so. He’s a competitor. … Talking to him on the sideline, he was in a good spot,” said Schottenheimer.

Eagles

Eagles DC Sean Desai said they are blitzing more often as they continue evolving as a defense and will continue adjusting against certain teams: “We keep evolving as a defense. We keep growing, and the teams that we’re playing are different. We’ve got to be able to adapt and adjust to the teams we’re playing and what we think gives us the best chance each week to impact the opposing offense,” via Zach Berman.

Desai said DT Jalen Carter is like a "sponge" with knowledge and is constantly asking for feedback: "It's impressive how much he loves football. He's like a sponge. He's asking for feedback. He's getting coached hard. And even from his peers, he's taking a lot of coaching from his peers, and whoever he can feel like he can get information from." (Berman)

Giants

Giants Daniel Jones on his neck injury: “It’s different than what I’ve dealt with in the past. It’s not the same. It’s a neck injury. Hoping I can heal up quickly.” ( QBon his neck injury: “It’s different than what I’ve dealt with in the past. It’s not the same. It’s a neck injury. Hoping I can heal up quickly.” ( Ryan Dunleavy

The Giants worked out receivers Stanley Berryhill and Marquez Stevenson, via Aaron Wilson.