NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Calais Campbell, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy received a contract extension from the team, solidifying his place as the franchise quarterback, with TE George Kittle noting that Purdy has been taking his leadership role on the team seriously.

“One thing I’ve already seen from Brock this offseason, just being back around for all of [the offseason program] and stuff, is just his voice is heard significantly more in the building, which I love, whether he’s breaking down the team, talking in the locker room,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “He’s always kind, he’s always nice to everybody, but he’s just more vocal to everybody in team settings, which is huge. And people, when they hear the quarterback talk, your head kind of snaps. That’s what you listen for because he’s the face, the leader of the team. And so, when you have a guy like that, who’s continually growing . . . it’s just awesome to see a young guy keep his feet in the ground, and then want to work hard, and want to make all the guys around him really good. So, that’s one of the things I’ve just been happy with seeing.”

Cardinals

Cardinals DL Calais Campbell is happy to embrace the leadership role for Arizona and said that it’s something that he expects to do this late in his career.

“I know when GMs and decision-makers [sign me], they’re looking for me to come into a building, I mean, they know that I come with a lot of leadership capabilities and prestige that a lot of the young guys respect, which is really cool,” Campbell said, via PFT. “And, so, I don’t take that lightly. I mean, I take that with a lot of pride and I try to do best I can.”

Rams

The Rams made headlines when bringing in Davante Adams to lead their receiving core. Sean McVay said Adams has shown a “willingness to share” his knowledge to other players.

“I think the first thing I’ve been really impressed with his willingness to share,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s site. “His openness and his refreshing humility in terms of being coached, but then being able to offer his insight. It’s fun to be able to listen to he and Matthew (Stafford) have a dialogue of their accumulated experiences and getting on the same page for how they want to be able to do things.”

McVay mentioned how involved Adams has been in meetings.

“You can see how smart he is,” McVay said. “There’s a couple things that are new in terms of the vernacular, but a lot of this stuff is same-as or maybe just a couple subtle tweaks. But his ability to be able learn, his ability to be able to listen and then ultimately lead, has been a big factor.”