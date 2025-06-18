NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa says that first-round pass rusher Mykel Williams is eager to learn from veteran players, more so than he has seen from other incoming rookies.

“A lot of eagerness to learn, more so than I have seen probably from a young guy,” Bosa said, via Andy Lindquist of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He just wants to learn as much as he can, and I’m excited to give all the knowledge I can to him. I think he’s got a ton of talent, so the sky’s the limit.”

“I definitely don’t force anything,” Bosa added. “I just try to give him enough. If I put myself in his shoes as a rookie, what would have helped me, what would have been too much, what I would have tried to avoid. So, just get him focused on the right things. Things that will make him effective right away and things that I wish that I knew as a rookie.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray talked about how making plays on the fly is something that the team is working on this offseason as part of their game plan.

“You get to the NFL, there are just better athletes,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “Guys are smarter, angles are different. So anytime I can get in space on this level, I love it. That’s a point of emphasis not only for me but for Drew to find ways to get me out in space, scramble drills, stuff like that. We have to be better in off-schedule plays. I have the ability to extend plays and we have the guys to go do it.”

Rams

Rams OC Mike LaFleur has been impressed by veteran WR Davante Adams, saying he’s proving to have a “lot of juice in the tank” this offseason.

“You know the guys that are just a little bit different when the ball’s in the air, and how they contort their body and just go up and get it like basketball players,” LaFleur said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s site. “He’s north of 30, but the way he’s out there, it doesn’t look like it. He’s got a lot of juice in the tank, and it’s been fun to watch.”