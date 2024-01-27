NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- While the three-year, $75 million deal the Seahawks gave QB Geno Smith has been used as an example for a deal between the Buccaneers and QB Baker Mayfield this offseason, CBS sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry says he wouldn’t be surprised to see Mayfield push for much, much more.
- Corry writes Mayfield’s agents could push for a deal in the neighborhood of what the Giants gave QB Daniel Jones, which was $40 million a year.
- If Tampa Bay is understandably hesitant to do that, a compromise could be a deal similar to what the Saints gave veteran QB Derek Carr last year, per Corry, which was four years and $150 million, but realistically more of a two-year, $75 million commitment.
Falcons
- Tom Pelissero reports that the Falcons are retaining ST coordinator Marquice Williams.
Panthers
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith touched on what the team is getting in new HC Dave Canales: “You’re getting a phenomenal coach who loves ball, who loves people, loves to coach, loves to teach. He’s patient. He’s understanding. And also he’s a guy who’s ever-evolving. He understands you’ve gotta continue to improve.” (Joe Person)
