NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

With the Panthers hiring Buccaneers OC Dave Canales as its next head coach, Jenna Laine of ESPN writes WRs coach Brad Idzik is likely the “next in line” for Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator job, but it is also possible for Canalaes to bring Idzik along with him.

as its next head coach, Jenna Laine of ESPN writes WRs coach is likely the “next in line” for Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator job, but it is also possible for Canalaes to bring Idzik along with him. Laine lists QB coach Thad Lewis as another offensive coordinator candidate to keep an eye on.

Falcons

Falcons DE Zach Harrison is confident about being a “playmaker” and has tried to learn from his teammates.

“I just feel like I can be a playmaker in this league,” Harrison said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “Just consistently being a person that my teammates can count on… Take what they do. And make it Zach. Just do it my own way.”

Falcons DL Calais Campbell said a big part of being a defensive lineman is understanding offensive systems and anticipating how they are being blocked.

“Some of the main stuff is knowing, based off the formations, what blocks you’re going to get so you can anticipate where the ball is going as soon as they take the first step,” Campbell said. “Like you don’t have to react just off what they are doing and you’re trying to look for the ball. You know where the ball is going.”

Panthers

Mike Kaye spoke to a veteran NFL positions coach about Panthers’ new HC Dave Canales’ coaching style, describing him as a great play-caller and someone with a “very, very positive” mindset.

“Dave Canales is an excellent play-caller. He brings a lot of energy to the meetings with players. He’s very, very positive. He’s an uplifting kind of guy. He’s an easy guy to get along with, an easy guy to talk to, easy guy to play for,” said the coach.

The anonymous coach said Canales brings sophisticated screen packages, play-action passes, and a good blend of running and passing.

“He’s very sophisticated with his screen packages, his play (action) passes, marrying the run game, pass game. One of the best young minds. I cannot believe he just called plays for one year with the product that he just put out in Tampa. It’s very impressive. This guy — skies the limit. He’s the right type of guy to go through a rebuild with, if that is the case, because of his optimistic attitude and his work ethic.”