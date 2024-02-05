NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Derek Carr, Michael Thomas, Bryce Young, Panthers, Saints

“I think it’s all about finding guys that are passionate about football,” Morgan said. “Guys that love coming in, they love the process, they love the day-to-day, the lifting, the film, all that type of stuff. It’s guys that just love football, and it shows in everything they do, not just on the field. Guys that just play with a relentless motor, relentless effort. They’re tough, and their energy and their passion show through their actions on the football field. And those are the type of guys that we’re looking for.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane said Morgan is not afraid to make waves within the front office if he’s confident in his convictions.

“He is not afraid,” Beane said of Morgan. “You know, our owner was in draft meetings, and if he asked a question or disagreed with something, or if coach McDermott said something, or a coordinator. Like, if Dan didn’t believe that you were right, he was going to stand on the table. I always told the guys to speak up if you’ve done the work, and Dan wouldn’t speak out of turn, but if he had done the work, he wouldn’t back down from me as well if he disagreed. I’ve seen him disagree with our owner. I’ve seen him disagree with the head coach in different situations in a respectful manner. Also, understanding his role here, after you make your case, sometimes the decision is going to be made, and maybe we don’t go with you. It’s big for the GM to explain to everyone that once a decision is made, it’s the decision of the club. Everyone in the building’s got to support that. People want to be right, and that’s not what it is. It’s making sure you make the right decision for the team. And that’s where the GM comes in and has to create that alignment throughout your building once decisions are made.”

Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr responded to the criticism that he threw a bad pass to WR Michael Thomas, which caused him to sustain a season-ending injury. Carr noted that while he didn’t appreciate the criticism, he hopes Thomas turns things around in his career regardless of whether that happens in New Orleans.

“I probably didn’t throw the best ball. If that’s how he wants to view it and how he wants to see it, completely fine by me,” Carr said during an appearance on the Two Gs in a Pod show with James Jones and Amber Theoharis. “I also understand that when I came in the building we had Chris Olave, who they were trying to train to be the number-one guy. So all of a sudden, every rep and every read in practice is Chris first. And as a superstar that Mike is and as he has been, I can understand you’re dealing with all the injury noise, you’re dealing with Chris becoming the guy — and he loves Chris, that’s his guy at Ohio State and all that — but I can understand where the frustration starts to build. I understand where all those things begin to take place.”

“I hope Mike finds what he’s looking for,” Carr added. “I hope he gets everything he wants, in life, because I do love Mike. But in that moment I didn’t really like it. Just call me bro.”