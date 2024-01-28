NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Raheem Morris, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

New Falcons HC Raheem Morris received a standard five-year contract. (Adam Schefter)

received a standard five-year contract. (Adam Schefter) Aaron Wilson reports that the Patriots interviewed Falcons ST coordinator Marquice Williams for the position and offered him the job yet he declined and opted to return to Atlanta.

Panthers

New Panthers HC Dave Canales is in his role in large part to his work with Seahawks QB Geno Smith, whose breakout in 2022 helped Canales get the play-calling job for the Buccaneers and assist QB Baker Mayfield to a similar season as Smith. The Seahawks veteran said the Panthers are getting a coach who is not only relentlessly energetic but unfailingly positive and poised.

“In a highly stressful business, you don’t want guys who wear it on their facial expressions or you can tell if something’s not right,” Smith said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “He’s gonna always have the same calm demeanor. He’s got a great perspective, not just on football but on life. He’s gonna help those young men, not just grow up as athletes but grow up as people.”

Canales is taking on a tough task, as the rebuilding Panthers were viewed as the worst coaching vacancy in the league this hiring cycle. But Smith says Canales has the right tools for the job.

“His process is elite. And that’s something that’s more important to me than the results. Having an elite process and understanding how to get things done is very, very critical, especially when you’re going to a new team,” Smith said. “Dave has a great understanding of himself, of what he wants to get done. He’ll learn the players he’s coaching, get to know them as men, get to know what motivates them.” Reports have indicated the Panthers are targeting Chiefs VP of Football Operations Brandt Tilis for a senior role in their front office. FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager says the deal is all but done, the only holdup is when Kansas City’s season ends due to NFL rules.

for a senior role in their front office. FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager says the deal is all but done, the only holdup is when Kansas City’s season ends due to NFL rules. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Tilis has cleaned out his office in Kansas City and hasn’t traveled with the team on either of their past two playoff road trips.

Seahawks senior offensive assistant Nate Carroll , who is former HC Pete Carroll ‘s son, is expected to join the Panthers’ coaching staff. (Adam Schefter)

, who is former HC ‘s son, is expected to join the Panthers’ coaching staff. (Adam Schefter) The Panthers requested an interview with Cowboys assistant Will Harriger for their QB coach job. Harriger coached with Canales in Seattle. (Tom Pelissero)

for their QB coach job. Harriger coached with Canales in Seattle. (Tom Pelissero) Joe Person reports that Canales is targeting former Seahawks ST assistant Tracy Smith as Panthers’ special teams coordinator. Mike Kaye reports that the team has requested an interview with Smith.

as Panthers’ special teams coordinator. Mike Kaye reports that the team has requested an interview with Smith. Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers have informed OL coach James Campen that he is being let go by the team. Saints Saints assistant college scouting director Cody Rager is joining the Broncos front office. (Nick Underhill)