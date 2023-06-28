NFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

One of the early standouts this summer for the Falcons was WR Josh Ali, who is in his second season after being undrafted in 2022. Ali has developed some chemistry with expected starting QB Desmond Ridder. He has a long way to go to earn a roster spot or berth on the practice squad but that certainly helps his case.

“Me and Josh definitely have a connection,” Ridder said via Mike Rothstein of ESPN. “Definitely started early on with him just playing at Kentucky, being from Bleed Blue Nation and me giving him crap about all that. But he’s a great player for us.”

“The position I’m in right now, I can play every [receiver] position, so that’s what I’m learning,” Ali noted. “I feel like if I do every position on the field and special teams, I have a good chance.”

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person expects the Panthers to keep QB Matt Corral as a potential developmental backup and trade chip down the line. The NFL rule change for third quarterbacks also helps Corral’s case for a roster spot.

as a potential developmental backup and trade chip down the line. The NFL rule change for third quarterbacks also helps Corral’s case for a roster spot. Person notes the final receiver spot could come down to who wins the competition to return punts between Marquez Stevenson , Shi Smith, and Damiere Byrd . Person picks Stevenson in the early projection.

, and . Person picks Stevenson in the early projection. With Panthers G Austin Corbett expected to begin the season on injured reserve as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL, Person writes there should be room for veteran G Justin McCray who has played for OL coach James Campen before.

expected to begin the season on injured reserve as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL, Person writes there should be room for veteran G who has played for OL coach before. Person lists DTs Marquan McCall , Bravvion Roy, and John Penisini as contenders for the fifth and final defensive line spot, with the edge going to McCall right now.

, and as contenders for the fifth and final defensive line spot, with the edge going to McCall right now. Person points out special teams will be the primary determining factor for the last couple of linebacker spots, so LB Kamu Grugier-Hill ‘s experience there is notable. Person gives the last spot to LB Chandler Wooten who played half the team’s special teams snaps in 2022 but notes UDFA LB Bumper Pool could make a run for the spot.

‘s experience there is notable. Person gives the last spot to LB who played half the team’s special teams snaps in 2022 but notes UDFA LB could make a run for the spot. Person left veteran S Eric Rowe off his first roster projection but adds it’s quite possible the team finds room for the versatile defender. He would be the sixth safety but Carolina will likely rely on its safeties to fill out the slot defender roles.

off his first roster projection but adds it’s quite possible the team finds room for the versatile defender. He would be the sixth safety but Carolina will likely rely on its safeties to fill out the slot defender roles. While Panthers GM Scott Fitterer may monitor a free agent like WR DeAndre Hopkins, the team has other positions that need attention such as EDGE and CB, according to Joseph Person.

Saints

Saints WR Chris Olave is happy to have QB Derek Carr as his new quarterback and feels that the veteran can help him improve his game.

“He’s a great leader on and off the field — that’s what you ask for as a receiver, a young receiver,” Olave said on The Jim Rome Show. “So, he’s definitely helped me better my game and get better myself. We all know what he can do on the field. But just him being there for me off the field, even on the field, I feel like that’s helped me a lot and it’s helping us build our chemistry. Just professionally a great dude.”

“He carries himself the right way on and off the field,” Olave added. “That’s something to look up to and as a leader something you look at — just studying success. The years he’s been in the league, he’s been one of the top quarterbacks. And as a person, great person with a great family and that rubs off on people.”