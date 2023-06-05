NFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Trey Lance has been a big story for San Francisco this offseason as he tries to put it all together in a pivotal third season, even if he’s an underdog to start for the team at the moment. Rebuilding the fundamental parts of his game like his mechanics have been a major focus and the 49ers coaching staff sees improvement in that area.

“Getting to know Trey and watching his film from previous years, I see a lot of improvement in his overall mechanics,” passing game specialist Klint Kubiak said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “What stands out is his footwork. And I think that’s stuff that (QB coach) Brian (Griese) and (assistant QB coach) Klay (Kubiak) definitely have worked on. He just seems really comfortable with what you’re asking him to do. I love how his feet have progressed at this point of his career.”

The footwork part is especially important because 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan asks his quarterbacks to change their footwork depending on the play. It’s part of why his offense is notoriously difficult to learn for first-timers.

“The timing’s all a little bit different,” Kubiak said. “And we’re asking him to master the tempo, asking him to match his feet with each play. And I think that’s a tough thing to do. And with him going into Year 3 in this system, he has a lot of knowledge of what Kyle’s asking from him. You can tell that he’s put the work in.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon admitted during a recent press conference that releasing WR DeAndre Hopkins was the best thing for the team.

“Yeah, all the factors that were in play, we just felt it was the best thing for the team to play with who we have,” Gannon said. “I mean, it’s really no big deal to me. We were operating under the premise that he was going to be here. And now we’re not. So, we’re moving on.”

“I’m very pleased with our receivers right now,” Gannon added. “We talk about with our guys is, if you carve out a role for yourself, we’ll use you in that role. Obviously, [Hopkins is] a great player. We didn’t have to play against him [with the Eagles] because of the suspension or whatever. But with the guys that we have on the team right now, they present some challenges to the defense with their skillsets. And that makes it tough from a defensive perspective because you can’t do certain things that you always want to do because of their skillset. So, I think just making sure we evaluate that with the guys that we have out there, getting the best 11 out there — who’s our one, two, three, four, five, six — and putting them guys in position to make plays for us and use their skillsets accordingly, I think we’ll be OK.”

For the time being, Gannon says the team will continue looking for a wide receiver, but also have their eyes on improving other positions as well.

“What I’m looking for is to play together winning football as a team,” Gannon said. “And that’s not just the receiver room, that’s the tight ends group, the O-line group, quarterback group, running back group, the defense, special teams, the kicking. Football is never about one guy, never has [been], never will be. And we’ve all got to pull our weight.”

Rams

Rams DC Raheem Morris is excited about the strides that LB Ernest Jones is taking this offseason, as he prepares for a big role in Los Angeles’ defense in 2023.

“Right now, Ernest is our green dot going out throughout the process doing some of those things, so he’s certainly developed,” Morris said, via RamsWire.com. “Being with Bobby last year certainly helped him from off-the-field standpoint, and certainly an on-the-field standpoint. Those two guys being together and within that room, having a couple different position coaches going from (Chris) Shula back to Shula again. Getting more information from (Chris) Beake and being even more involved in the system I think only helps him. Really fired up to see where he can go this year. Really fired up about Ernest and what he can become.”