NFC Notes: Demario Davis, Justin Simmons, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Albert Breer revealed that the Patriots also gave Falcons OLB Matt Judon the option to be traded to the Bears, yet Judon chose to be traded to Atlanta over Chicago.
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris says the team’s expectations haven’t changed after adding Judon and S Justin Simmons: “I knew that when I got the job. Arthur Blank made that really clear what he wants to do and that hasn’t changed.” (Josh Kendall)
Panthers
- Per Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers also made an offer to CB Stephon Gilmore, yet he opted to sign with the Vikings on a one-year, $10 million deal.
- According to Panthers HC Dave Canales, RB Chuba Hubbard “came out clean” after testing for a potential injury on his knee. (Mike Kaye)
Saints
Saints LB Demario Davis discussed his previous thoughts of retirement before he arrived in New Orleans in 2018.
“I mean I go back to 2017, I was in Cleveland, like I was ready to retire,” Davis said, via The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “And I said to God, I said ‘My body is broken down, my mind is broken down. I can’t do it anymore. But if you want me to go forward I’ll keep going.'”
