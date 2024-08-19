NFC Notes: Demario Davis, Justin Simmons, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

  • Albert Breer revealed that the Patriots also gave Falcons OLB Matt Judon the option to be traded to the Bears, yet Judon chose to be traded to Atlanta over Chicago.
  • Falcons HC Raheem Morris says the team’s expectations haven’t changed after adding Judon and S Justin Simmons: “I knew that when I got the job. Arthur Blank made that really clear what he wants to do and that hasn’t changed.” (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

  • Per Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers also made an offer to CB Stephon Gilmore, yet he opted to sign with the Vikings on a one-year, $10 million deal.
  • According to Panthers HC Dave Canales, RB Chuba Hubbard “came out clean” after testing for a potential injury on his knee. (Mike Kaye)

Saints

Saints LB Demario Davis discussed his previous thoughts of retirement before he arrived in New Orleans in 2018. 

“I mean I go back to 2017, I was in Cleveland, like I was ready to retire,” Davis said, via The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “And I said to God, I said ‘My body is broken down, my mind is broken down. I can’t do it anymore. But if you want me to go forward I’ll keep going.'”

