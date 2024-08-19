NFC Notes: Demario Davis, Justin Simmons, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Albert Breer revealed that the Patriots also gave Falcons OLB Matt Judon the option to be traded to the Bears, yet Judon chose to be traded to Atlanta over Chicago.

the option to be traded to the Bears, yet Judon chose to be traded to Atlanta over Chicago. Falcons HC Raheem Morris says the team’s expectations haven’t changed after adding Judon and S Justin Simmons: “I knew that when I got the job. Arthur Blank made that really clear what he wants to do and that hasn’t changed.” (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers also made an offer to CB Stephon Gilmore , yet he opted to sign with the Vikings on a one-year, $10 million deal.

, yet he opted to sign with the Vikings on a one-year, $10 million deal. According to Panthers HC Dave Canales, RB Chuba Hubbard “came out clean” after testing for a potential injury on his knee. (Mike Kaye)

Saints

Saints LB Demario Davis discussed his previous thoughts of retirement before he arrived in New Orleans in 2018.

“I mean I go back to 2017, I was in Cleveland, like I was ready to retire,” Davis said, via The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “And I said to God, I said ‘My body is broken down, my mind is broken down. I can’t do it anymore. But if you want me to go forward I’ll keep going.'”