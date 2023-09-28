NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles told reports RB Rachaad White tried making too many big plays in the Monday night loss to the Eagles. Bowles wasn’t even referring to just his fumble at the end of the first half, adding White can attack the line of scrimmage better instead of probing and waiting for a bigger hole to open up.

“We’ve got to stay on our blocks a little longer, and obviously it goes hand in hand,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Rachaad has got to hit it. I think he tried to make too many big plays when it was a grind-out type of game. You’re not going to get big plays on these guys. You’ve got to start hitting it up in there, getting 2, 3, and 4 yards and hoping you’re going to break one later on. But he probably had too many cuts trying to make an explosive play, something out of nothing, as opposed to taking what they gave him. Then, given the magnitude of the game, knowing it was going to be one of those games, he can get better that way, and he will.”

Saints

The Saints have not officially ruled QB Derek Carr out with his shoulder injury but at this point it would be surprising if he played.

“I do anything and everything I can with my rehab, everything with the trainers, I’m going to do everything I can to be out there with my guys and if I can play, I’ll play,” Carr said via NFL Media’s Nick Shook. “If I physically just can’t play, then I can’t play. But if I’m out there, that means I’m, you know, there’s no fear of re-injury, there’s no fear of this, there’s no fear of being able to help the football team. And so, I’m going to do everything I can to be out there but never hurt the team at the same time.” Carr said the fans should have confidence in backup QB Jameis Winston stepping in and pointed out he’ll be better when he doesn’t have to come in cold like he did against the Packers.