NFC Notes: Desmond Ridder, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Veteran Falcons DT Grady Jarrett made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio and answered questions about the mindset and confidence of QB Desmond Ridder going into his second season.

“It just seems like the noise around him just hasn’t affected him — just the negative energy that people are giving toward the decision that the team has made to go with him,” Jarrett said. “He’s just so confident in the things that he’s going to be able to do. And we’re confident in him, the things we know he can achieve because he’s shown the work day in and day out. That’s how you want your quarterback, your leader to be — unscathed, a guy that’s just locked in. So, I mean, confidence is a great word because he’s going to have the swagger, the talent, and everything to match. So I’d definitely say he’s confident.”

Panthers

Panthers WR DJ Chark was impressed with first-round QB Bryce Young‘s ability to connect with him on the deep ball during the offseason program.

“I had a simple go,” Chark said, via Panthers Wire. “I really wasn’t the main read or anything like that. But I guess Bryce wanted to take that shot, so he threw it. Made a play, and that’s the type of things we need to continue to do moving forward. It’s good when you’re able to make a big chunk play like that that’s not on schedule, per se. So shoutout to him for makin’ that throw. He’s been doin’ that pretty much the whole offseason. So it’s good to be the recipient of a few of those.”

Chark complimented Young’s ability to put the ball on the money and said he throws a great ball.

“A great one,” he replied. “Catchable. Precise. Not too hard, but it gets there on time. Anticipation—things like that. So it makes it pretty easy to be the guy that’s catchin’ it.”

Saints

The Saints are hiring Zach Stuart from the Jets as director of analytics. (Seth Walder)