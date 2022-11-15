NFC Notes: Desmond Ridder, Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Jameis Winston

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith insists there is no quarterback controversy in Atlanta and that if the team is going to make a change to backup QB Desmond Ridder and bench veteran QB Marcus Mariota, he would let the media know.

“There’s no situation. There was never a situation, ever,” Smith said, via NFL.com. “You understand why the questions get asked. You lose two games in five days and everybody wants to panic. We’re right in the middle of it. We’re not where we want to be, but the reality is we’re right in the middle of a playoff race with a conference opponent coming in here — a game we need to win.”

“If we’re going to make a change, I’d tell you,” Smith added. “Everything is up for grabs every week. If we felt that one move would certainly be the difference between us winning and losing, we’d make it. We’re not at that point at a lot of spots.”

Panthers

ESPN’s David Newton notes the Panthers basically gave DE Brian Burns a blank checkbook in negotiations this offseason for his new deal by turning down such high offers for him.

a blank checkbook in negotiations this offseason for his new deal by turning down such high offers for him. The Dolphins signed OLB Bradley Chubb to a five-year, $110 million deal and Burns should exceed that handily.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen is still trying to decide who to go with at quarterback between QB Andy Dalton and QB Jameis Winston. He is also going to make his decision based on the injuries on the offensive line, and the fact that Winston has a back injury that will not be healed by the end of the season.

“I think we’ve gotta look at everything,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “Yeah, I think we’ve gotta look at everything. And that will be a process we go through the rest of today and tomorrow as we prepare for the Rams.”

“I feel like I think we probably have to visit with him a little bit in terms of that or visit with the medical staff in terms of that,” Allen added on Winston. “And I think Jameis said this the other day, I don’t know that he’s ever gonna be 100 percent healthy this season. But he’s in here every day, he’s in here every morning working with the trainers, getting himself ready. And I feel like he’s closer to being there.”