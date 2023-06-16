NFC Notes: Devin White, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said LB Devin White not participating in Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp was not an indication of the linebacker holding in for a new contract.

“No, it’s not a hold-in,” Bowles said, via Jenna Laine. “We’d like to see where he is physically. We don’t feel like we need to put him out here right now until we test him, do everything. So, two or three days of camp is not going to help him that way.”

Bowles said White has shown a good mindset this offseason and doesn’t think his contract situation will become an issue.

“His mindset is good,” Bowles said. “It’s just business. That’s part of it. That takes care of itself. He’ll be ready for training camp, and he’ll be ready to go.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich is encouraged by the recovery of CB Donte Jackson and expects him to be ready to go by training camp.

“Yeah, he’s making great progress,” Reich said, via Panthers Wire. “We miss him out here, but he’s making great progress. He should be ready to go for training camp.”

Bryce Young

Panthers veteran QB Andy Dalton had been the first quarterback in with the first team this spring as Carolina took the ceremonial but perhaps still important tack of making No. 1 overall QB Bryce Young earn the starting job. Young still got a good amount of first-team reps but took them over exclusively in the last week of OTAs.

“It’s just the next step,” Panthers HC Frank Reich said via David Newton of ESPN. “We had a couple of weeks to watch Andy. Andy has continued to perform at a very high level. We’re just trying to get our team ready. Everything is about what’s best for our team, and so this was just the next step.”

Panthers WR D.J. Chark said everyone is confident in Young

“Everybody is here for him,” Chark said. “And we believe he can take us to some really high places.”

Young said he’s focused on earning the Panthers’ starting role.

“For me, it’s about earning it,” Young said. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity that I have. I still think it’s a process. I’m grateful to be accepted by the team. It’s an amazing locker room, a great group of guys. I want to continue with that. It’s not something you’re just entitled to.”