NFC Notes: Devin White, Buccaneers, Panthers

Devin White
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles defended the play of LB Devin White against the Ravens on Thursday night.
“I don’t think there’s been a drop-off — defense is a team sport,” Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. “You’re not going to be a star by yourself. There are guys in front of you and guys behind you. To say that Devin has dropped off . . . the defense has dropped off, I would say. I wouldn’t say Devin has dropped off. It’s about playing together, it’s about making your reads and doing the right things. He’s doing a lot of things we asked him to do — I have no problems with Devin.”
“Devin is our starter,” Bowles concluded. “I didn’t see some loafing, I saw a play [where he loafed]. You can point to anybody on this team when you say they weren’t playing well any week of the season. To pick on Devin is unnecessary.”
Buccaneers
- According to NFL Media, the Buccaneers will have suitors for CB Sean Murphy-Bunting if they’re willing to trade him. He’s missed the past two games with a quad injury and saw his role diminish earlier this season.
- The report adds the Bucs aren’t expected to be active at the trade deadline, as they’re set to get a bunch of guys back from injury that they see as functioning similarly to trade acquisitions.
- Ian Rapoport reports that no major changes or trades are expected to happen for the Buccaneers, but they will get a boost from the return of several injured players.
Panthers
- According to Joseph Person, the Panthers had a representative scouting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud on Saturday, as well as GM Scott Fitterer in Tennessee to watch QB Hendon Hooker take on visiting Kentucky QB Will Levis.
- Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks on their overtime loss to the Falcons: “We missed an opportunity today. But the season is not over.” (Ellis Williams)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!