NFC Notes: Devin White, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles defended the play of LB Devin White against the Ravens on Thursday night.

“I don’t think there’s been a drop-off — defense is a team sport,” Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. “You’re not going to be a star by yourself. There are guys in front of you and guys behind you. To say that Devin has dropped off . . . the defense has dropped off, I would say. I wouldn’t say Devin has dropped off. It’s about playing together, it’s about making your reads and doing the right things. He’s doing a lot of things we asked him to do — I have no problems with Devin.”

“Devin is our starter,” Bowles concluded. “I didn’t see some loafing, I saw a play [where he loafed]. You can point to anybody on this team when you say they weren’t playing well any week of the season. To pick on Devin is unnecessary.”

According to NFL Media, the Buccaneers will have suitors for CB Sean Murphy-Bunting if they’re willing to trade him. He’s missed the past two games with a quad injury and saw his role diminish earlier this season.

if they’re willing to trade him. He’s missed the past two games with a quad injury and saw his role diminish earlier this season. The report adds the Bucs aren’t expected to be active at the trade deadline, as they’re set to get a bunch of guys back from injury that they see as functioning similarly to trade acquisitions.

Ian Rapoport reports that no major changes or trades are expected to happen for the Buccaneers, but they will get a boost from the return of several injured players.

According to Joseph Person, the Panthers had a representative scouting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud on Saturday, as well as GM Scott Fitterer in Tennessee to watch QB Hendon Hooker take on visiting Kentucky QB Will Levis .

on Saturday, as well as GM in Tennessee to watch QB take on visiting Kentucky QB . Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks on their overtime loss to the Falcons: “We missed an opportunity today. But the season is not over.” (Ellis Williams)