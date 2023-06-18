NFC Notes: Drake London, Michael Thomas, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles said QB Kyle Trask is making progress and gaining confidence within the team’s offense as he continues to earn more practice reps.

“He’s getting the reps. When you get more reps, you get more confidence,” Bowles said, via PFT. “Obviously, and rightfully so, with Tom there last year and Blaine there, he didn’t get the reps he should get. He’s getting a lot of reps right now. It’s really an indoctrination of his rookie year — getting all the reps he’s getting. As he gets those reps, he gets more confidence so he’s happy to be playing.”

Bowles added that Trask also has sneaky mobility that allows him to help extend plays.

“He ran some in college. Kyle is a better runner than you think,” Bowles said. “He’s not as quick as some of the quarterbacks that are out today, but he runs good enough to make plays when he has to. He’s adjusted fine.”

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David thinks LB Devin White let his emotions get the best of him when demanding a trade earlier this offseason: “His emotions got the best of him. I know Devin wants to be here, wants to play here… he’s here, ready to work. He’s not ready to go right now, but he will be at the beginning of training camp,” via Greg Auman.

Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London said during a recent interview that there is hype among Atlanta’s players in the locker room, especially with what they feel they can do with their young offense.

“I think we sense the hype in the locker room,” London told Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “I think we sense what we can do as an offense, and I think we sense what we can do as a team in general. It’s just the firepower that we have, the guys that we have in the locker room, and knowing what they can do and how special the other athletes are that we’re going to have around us.”

Saints

Saints WR Michael Thomas offered high praise for his new QB Derek Carr and has seen what type of positive habits he brings to the team.

“Oh, he’s been amazing,” Thomas said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “Amazing. I can’t wait to play with him and just be out there and execute and create something special with him, a connection, you know? Just like, the way he demands the huddle, the sense of urgency, just the way he handles himself, he’s a pro. He’s great for these young guys to see, his demeanor. Just everything, just watching him, from when he gets in the building. Kind of how Drew [Brees] was, you could watch Drew … you could learn from him, the locker room you could learn from him.”

“He’s just very disciplined. He’s on top of his stuff. He came here for a reason,” Thomas added. “That’s the same type of confidence I hear in his voice — he came here for a reason, he came here to win. You can feel the sense of urgency. He loves ball. It’s not hard working with him. … He tells me what to do, I tell him where I’m going to be, and we’re on the same page. We can execute at a high level.”