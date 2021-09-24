NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni is hoping that his team doesn’t commit the number of penalties and personal fouls that they did in Week 2 and is going to hold them accountable going forward.

“I’ve got to hold them accountable for what they did,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “There’s a standard of what it is, and when the standard is met, we praise that, and when the standard is not met, we correct that. Accountability is a form of discipline, and discipline is accountability — the same thing. So we correct it when it’s not right. The correction comes in different ways. Sometimes it’s a hand over the shoulder and you correct it that way. Sometimes it’s a yell and scream. Sometimes it’s just very matter-of-fact. That discipline comes in many different ways, and that’s just an art to coaching of when you do that. I can’t speak to anything that is in the past. Obviously, any personal foul is an unacceptable foul that happens after the ball is out of bounds, so that will be addressed just like it is throughout the entire organization after a win or a loss.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said C Landon Dickerson is expected to start in Week 3. (Eliot Shorr-Parks)

said C is expected to start in Week 3. (Eliot Shorr-Parks) Eagles RT Lane Johnson said G Brandon Brooks (pectoral) is expected to return in eight weeks. (Mike Garafolo)

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said he wants the offensive line to be a collective unit as opposed to individually skilled.

“We’re trying to get to be the best unit we can be,” Judge said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I talk to guys all the time [about] it doesn’t matter offensive line-wise how you are individually. We’ve got to be the best unit because everything works collectively with those guys.”

Giants C Billy Price, who signed with the team as a free agent, said the offensive line will progressively improve its chemistry throughout the season.

“You get relationships based on being in the fire,” Price said. “It’s been quick, but we’re learning how one another plays: The calls, the mannerisms, how you feel in the fourth quarter.”

Giants OL Matt Peart doesn’t feel discouraged by converting from tackle to guard and considers it an opportunity to improve.

“If you love the game, when some things come up like this, just go ahead and play,” Peart said. “Refining my technique, becoming a better student of the game and the intangible things that we work at practice. I feel like I’ll be ready.”

Judge feels that Price and G Ben Bredeson have done well to quickly learn their system within their first years on the team.

“I was actually pleased with the way they came through,” Judge said. “Billy and Ben have jumped in here in a short period of time and really made a lot of gains for us, jumping in and learning the vocabulary with one week of practice and another week of a couple walk-throughs.”

OUT for Week 3: LB Cam Brown (hamstring)

for Week 3: LB Cam Brown (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: S Nate Ebner (quadricep), TE Evan Engram (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (hip)

Washington

Washington DC Jack Del Rio said a “point of emphasis” going forward will be to start faster as a group.

“It’s definitely not on my PowerPoint: ‘Don’t start fast.’ That’s not up there,” Del Rio said, via Ethan Cadeux of NBC Sports. “Obviously, we want to start fast as a group. We want to help our football team build early momentum. We haven’t got that done the first two weeks, so yeah, that’s clearly a point of emphasis.”

Washington DE Chase Young isn’t concerned over his lack of sacks thus far this season and is focused on doing his individual assignment.

“It’s only game two. The numbers are going to come. I’m [not] really trippin’ over that,” Young said. “Right now, my biggest focus, our biggest focus as a defense is for everybody to do their individual jobs. At the end of the day, it should all come together.”