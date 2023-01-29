NFC Notes: Eagles, Lions, Packers

Eagles

Veteran Eagles DE Brandon Graham knows he’s in the twilight of his long and productive career. Even so, he’s been both highly productive with 11 sacks this season and highly valued as one of the emotional leaders of the defense.

“I know I’m not the guy I was early on,” Graham said via FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “Man, when I see certain plays [from] back then I look a lot faster. And I wasn’t letting these quarterbacks beat me around the edge on these dang zone reads.

“But I do feel like I’m still pass rushing the same, still being dominant in the run game,” Graham added. “And really [I’m] just enjoying being the leader for the guys. Because coming off the bench I can see a lot. I try to be the shining light for them guys, as far as making sure they keep elevating their game and that they know what we see on the sideline. I just enjoy my role on this team. My role has been great this year. It’s been fun.”

Lions

Lions LB Alex Anzalone thought Detroit finished the season with a lot of positive things to build on when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. They were a borderline top-10 unit in terms of scoring defense in the second half of the season but finished the year No. 30 in that category because they were so bad during the first half.

“I feel like we started to hit our stride,” Anzalone said via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “Whatever week that was, 10 weeks ago, we made some adjustments personnel-wise, we made some adjustments schematically and it worked out for us. It’s like you’re failing a couple tests early in the semester and it’s really hard to recoup back from it later on.” Anzalone is due to be a free agent this offseason and says he’d love to be back in 2023, but obviously will need to make sure it’s the right deal for him.

“I feel like obviously it’s a fit, but there are multiple layers to that,” Anzalone said. “I’m going into Year 7 and you have to take care of your family, but I love Dan (Campbell) and AG (Aaron Glenn) and love what they are doing here.”

Packers

Ian Rapoport reports that while his future is currently undecided, the Packers are willing to trade QB Aaron Rodgers if that is what he wants from the organization.