NFC Notes: Eric Bieniemy, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said younger players have had to make an adjustment to the intensity of OC Eric Bieniemy‘s practices. Rivera called Bieniemy a throwback style of coach with his willingness to ride players hard and said some players actually came to him with concerns about it.

“Yeah, they have. And one of the biggest things is — I had a number of guys come to me and I said, ‘Hey, just go talk to him.’ I said, ‘Understand what he’s trying to get across to you,'” said Rivera, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.” I think as they go and they talk and they listen to him, it’s been enlightening for a lot of these guys. I mean, it’s a whole different approach.

“Again, you’re getting a different kind of player from the players back in the past, especially in light of how things are coming out of college football. So a lot of these young guys, they do struggle with certain things and a lot of it… coming from other programs aren’t as such. So, us as a coach, I kind of have to assimilate and get a feel for everybody. Eric has an approach and it’s the way he does things and it’s not going to change because he believes in it. Jack Del Rio has his approach. Having been a head coach, I think Jack has a tendency to try and figure guys out a little bit as opposed to, ‘Hey this is it, this is the way it’s going to be,’ that type of stuff. Eric hasn’t had that experience yet.”

Bieniemy admitted he’s an intense coach but is always upfront with his players about his expectations.

“Yes, I am intense and I would be afraid too at the start if I didn’t know it. … But I’m always upfront and I’m always honest. … I expect us to be the team that we’re supposed to be. It’s not going to be easy, but everybody’s not going to like the process,” said Bieniemy, via Jhabvala.

Bieniemy has been pleased with what he’s seen from their offense and will always continue pushing them.

“I’m proud of these guys. Excuse my language, but it’s been some good shit to watch… I’m always going to be loud and I’m always going to be vocal. I’m always going to demand from our leaders. … I want our guys to clearly understand that we’re not taking anything for granted,” said Bieniemy, via Jhabvala.

A day later, Rivera said he regrets the comments he made about Bieniemy: “I basically told him I put my foot in my mouth. I think what I said wasn’t as clear as it needed to be. And I think the understanding of it is just the fact that I think everybody is making, in my opinion, a little more than needs to be made of this.” (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Cowboys first-round DT Mazi Smith is undergoing a precautionary MRI on his knee, as he has been dealing with tendinitis in camp.

is undergoing a According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys rookie WR David Durden suffered a concussion diving for a touchdown pass in practice.

suffered a concussion diving for a touchdown pass in practice. Cowboys S Malik Hooker ‘s new three-year, $21 million deal includes an $8 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.75 million, $5.5 million, and $6.5 million in the new years of the deal. Both his 2024 base salary and his $1.25 million 2023 base salary are also guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

‘s new three-year, $21 million deal includes an $8 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.75 million, $5.5 million, and $6.5 million in the new years of the deal. Both his 2024 base salary and his $1.25 million 2023 base salary are also guaranteed. (Over The Cap) Hooker can make up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2023 and 2026 and up to $250,000 in 2024 and 2025. Another $3 million in incentives are available for performance and playing time.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said they plan on having OL Matt Farniok line up at center more frequently than guard going forward. (Calvin Watkins)

Giants

Giants LB Darrian Beavers told reporters he isn’t taking football for granted anymore after losing his rookie season to a torn ACL he sustained in Week 2 of the 2022 preseason.

“I’d say maybe it made me sit back and humble myself and not to take it for granted,” Beavers said, via GiantsWire.com. “I’ve been playing football since I was seven, every year, so sitting out a season is kind of different for you. It’s been a blessing. It’s been a blessing to play football again and get back there. It’s been a long year, so it’s good to get out there and play football again.”

“I think it’s like a continuous thing. The more and more practice, the more and more reps that I get, the more and more I’ll feel — I guess more comfortable as you’d say. But it’s just been a blessing to play football again and have the chance to put the pads back on,” Beavers continued. “It’s still football at the end of the day, so it’s still a fun sport. Like I said, I’ve played since I was seven. When you come back and you’re on that field everything blanks out and you just want to play football. I’m just taking it day by day. If I’m practicing then I’m practicing, and they’ll let me know that before the practice or the game. Right now, I’m just going day by day. (But) like I said, I need as many reps as possible. The most reps I can get, the most practice time I can get on the field, playing football is very important to me.”