NFC Notes: Falcons, Baker Mayfield, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Falcons defense is still one of the worst units in the league and a major factor in why the team is 4-5. But DC Dean Pees defended his unit and says they’re trending up.

“There’s a hell of a lot of positives on a defense that is trying to trend in the right direction, and our guys are busting their ass to do it,” Pees said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “I’m proud as hell of them.”

There’s definitely a talent aspect to Atlanta’s struggles on that side of the ball. The team is still rebuilding and the defense will probably look a lot different in 2023. Injuries have hurt too, like to star CB AJ Terrell. But Pees runs a complicated system, one he was only able to install about half of last season, and he says he’s starting to see a lot of progress in that department this year.

“Guys finally understand the defense,” Pees said. “There’s a lot to it. We do a lot of things. It’s not one of these defenses you can step in and play two coverages and two fronts, and it’s easy. We do a lot of stuff. There’s a lot of stuff we do one week and we may not see it again for three or four weeks.”

Panthers

Panthers LS J.J. Jansen had high praise of QB Baker Mayfield as a leader despite facing injury issues and being their backup.

“What Baker is having to deal with … being healthy and a backup, is not an easy thing,” Jansen said, via David Newton of ESPN. “When I tell you he’s been as good of a leader as we’ve had on this team, going through everything that he’s gone through, he’s been as good as anybody on the team.”

Mayfield mentioned that he’s able to use his experience as a leader and just wants to win games in the end.

“I came here to win,” said Mayfield. “I’ve played a lot of ball and I’ve gone through a lot of different things. We’re in this for the same reasons. We all want to win. Why not use my experience and leadership to do that?”

Newton cites a source close to Mayfield who is unsure if the quarterback will get another chance as a starter but is confident that his ability puts him in the “top half” of the league at his position.

“I don’t know if he’ll ever get another chance, but I’m telling you, somebody has missed the boat on him,” a source said. “Is he top 10 in the NFL? I don’t know. But I promise you he’s top half from an ability standpoint.”

Saints

Saints RB Alvin Kamara ‘s court hearing for a battery case in Las Vegas following last year’s ProBowl has been delayed and is now scheduled for 2023. (ProFootballTalk)

‘s court hearing for a battery case in Las Vegas following last year’s ProBowl has been delayed and is now scheduled for 2023. (ProFootballTalk) A judge pushed a conference with Kamara’s attorney to January 23 and a hearing in the case is now set for March 1.