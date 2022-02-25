NFC Notes: Falcons, Lions, Panthers

Falcons

When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Josh Kendall of The Athletic writes that DT Tyeler Davison is entering the final year of a three-year contract and holes a cap figure of $4.9 million in 2022.

Kendall names RB Mike Davis as other players to keep an eye on.

Former Dolphins assistant OL coach Shawn Flaherty is joining Falcons HC Arthur Smith's staff. (Will Parkinson)

Lions

Lions LB Josh Woods said he is grateful for the “fresh start” he had in Detroit and felt fortunate to sign a contract extension on Tuesday.

“I kind of felt like I had a ceiling beforehand and I came here and had a fresh start,” Woods said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site. “Ironically enough, it’s 2-22 (February 22nd), 2022 at 222 Republic Drive (Lions headquarters address) and those three twos, that angel number, is supposed to represent a fresh start, if you’re into numerology and things of that nature. I was like no way are all of these twos keep coming together today. So, I looked it up and it means a fresh start.”

Woods said that Lions HC Dan Campbell encouraged him to quickly learn their system when he signed on last year.

“One of my first conversations with coach (Dan) Campbell we were in stretch lines at practice and he walks up and goes, ‘Hey man, how you doing? Coach Campbell. We’re ready to get you rolling on special teams right away and the quicker you learn this defense the quicker you’ll be out there on this field,'” Woods said of his first interaction with Campbell. “That was kind of the first time that a head coach would say something of that nature to me. Straight up with me. Very refreshing. It was different than what I was used to.”

