NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Cam Newton, Saints

Falcons

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte notes the Falcons are on the bubble of adding a compensatory pick, as Texans G Justin McCray is on the verge of qualifying as a compensatory free agent lost. If that happens, Atlanta would get a sixth-round pick for the loss of C Alex Mack .

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said he doesn't have a timetable of return for WR Calvin Ridley, who is on the non-football injury list tending to his mental health: "As soon as we get an update, we'll give you an update…I understand that you've got to ask, but there is no update there." (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule reiterated that QB Cam Newton is the team’s starting quarterback moving forward when asked who will be under center Week 15.

“Cam,” Rhule said, via ESPN. “Cam did some good things. Cam had those two turnovers, though. Looking for things not to be catastrophic.”

Newton agreed that he needed to do a better job of protecting the football.

“Once again, it comes down to protecting the football,” he said. “That’s Day 1 winning football, in rec ball, high school, college and in the professionals. Protect the football. I didn’t do a good job of that today. That’s what’s so frustrating. I hold myself to a high standard to do those things. When it doesn’t happen, it’s just inexcusable.”

Saints

Saints QB Taysom Hill says he will not change his playstyle that makes him one of the more unique offensive weapons in the NFL.

“There’s a balance of being available for your team to play, and then being capable of doing everything you need to do,” Hill said, via Nola.com. “So, you’re aware of those things all the time, and if I felt like it was taking away or I wasn’t able to do everything I needed to, then I would have said something. But once you get in the course of the game you can’t allow your mind to get distracted by other things. So, as I take the field, I’m not consciously thinking about my finger or my wrist or whatever it is. Man, it’s go time.”

Saints OL Erik McCoy said Hill’s ability to extend and create his own plays adds a wrinkle to the team’s offense.

“He has a big escape the pocket ability,” McCoy said. “He knows he has the ability to make guys miss quick and get outside the pocket and rush for 30-40 yards because he’s just that skilled. I think it adds another dimension to the offense when you have a guy like him back there.”

Hill has done his best to shrug off the various ailments he’s dealt with throughout the season.

“Look, this is football,” Hill said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. If you can’t do that, it’s hard to play in this league, that’s just the reality. Everyone’s dealing with something.”

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte says the Saints are still slated to receive a compensatory fourth-round pick for DE Trey Hendrickson signing with the Bengals.

signing with the Bengals. The Saints waived OL Will Clapp. (Katherine Terrell)