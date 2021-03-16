NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- LSU LB/S JaCoby Stevens has met virtually or communicated with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
- San Diego State CB Darren Hall has met recently with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
- Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
Panthers
- According to The Athletic’s Joseph Person, the Panthers also showed interest in signing DL Denico Autry prior to him landing with the Titans, while Carolina also pursued Chargers CB Michael Davis before he re-signed with Los Angeles.
- Person points out this is a “good indicator” of positions the Panthers are looking to address.
- Regarding the Jaguars signing CB Shaquill Griffin, David Newton of ESPN reports that the Panthers also made inquiries about Griffin.
- The Carolina Panthers had coaches at Oklahoma’s Pro-Day to workout EDGE Ronnie Perkins. (Jim Nagy)
- Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)
- New Panthers OL Cameron Erving‘s two-year, $10 million deal includes $8 million guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
Saints
Saints HC Sean Payton said he had an understanding with Drew Brees last offseason that he would retire after the 2020 campaign.
“I knew Brees was going to retire after the season… would had bet a year ago he was strongly considering it. He had time to think about and decided to come back…It was almost understood, he came back and this was his last year,” said Payton, via Dianna Russini.
Payton added that he’s told Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston that they will compete for the starting role for 2021.
“I’ve told both of them the two of you are going to compete for this position, and they understand it,” said Payton, via Luke Johnson. “I think last year was important to us relative to Jameis. … It gave us a year to evaluate him and it also gave him a year to evaluate us.”
Although Payton mentioned that they’ll likely take a “few calls” about quarterbacks,
“I think we are. Look, there will be a few calls we make,” said Payton, via Underhill. “Now there’s a few things that may still be out there, but I see those two competing for this position.”
- Nick Underhill reports that Winston’s one-year extension that’s worth up to $12 million contains two voidable years in order to help lower his cap hit. Winton’s deal includes a $1 million base salary and a signing bonus of $4.5 million.
- Underhill adds that Winston’s incentives are based on “playing time, wins, playoff wins, yards, touchdowns, completion percentage, passer rating.”
- Jane Slater reports that the Saints also pursued CB Chidobe Awuzie on the open market before he signed with the Bengals.
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Saints are among the teams which have shown pre-draft interest in Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey.
- Saints owner Mickey Loomis wants to see Winston and Hill compete for the quarterback job in New Orleans this season: “We’re hopeful that both are here and get to battle it out.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio, per Nick Underhill)
- Loomis added that the Saints are more focused on retaining their players than adding outside talent in free agency: “We’re not going to be a significant player in this free agency. We’re going to be focused on trying to keep our own team together and get some guys extended that have been with us.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio, per Rod Walker)
- OL James Hurst‘s three-year, $9 million deal with the Saints includes a $3 million signing bonus, $5 million in guaranteed money, $1 million in playtime incentives, and a $1.5 million playtime base escalator. (Aaron Wilson)