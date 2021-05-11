NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons RB coach Desmond Kitchings said he is expecting an open competition at running back.

“If I’m in the room, personally, I see this as an opportunity,” Kitchings said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This is an open (competition). Let’s go out here and compete.”

Kitchens is excited to work with RB Mike Davis, who Atlanta signed this offseason to replace RB Todd Gurley.

“He’s a natural pass catcher which I think we can use to our advantage as well,” Kitchings said. “When you look at how we are set up, with some of the skill players we have on the perimeter…. (we can) create some matchup issues verses linebackers or potential safeties if they want to matchup with Mike.”

In addition to Davis, Kitchings views WR Cordarrelle Patterson as more of a running back as his game has evolved over the past few years.

“When you study his film, he runs like a running back,” Kitchings said. “I think some of that is attributed to his style as being a kick returner and the success he’s had there as a vertical, downhill guy that plays physical. I’m real excited about him.”

Kitchings also said the rest of the group, including RB Qadree Ollison, RB Tony Brooks-James and rookie RBs Javian Hawkins and Caleb Huntley should have the opportunity to earn roles with the Falcons.

“You have guys like Ollison, Tony Brook-James and the rookie free agents, they should be in here champing at the bit to prove that I’m a high-caliber guy who can help this team win games as a ball-carrier, pass protector and pass receiver out of the backfield.”

NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks it’s about 60-40 the Falcons trade WR Julio Jones this summer.

Panthers NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Panthers hired Washington national scout Cole Spencer as their new college scouting director.

The Panthers also interviewed Jets area scout Alonzo Dotson for their college scouting director opening. (Pelissero)

Panthers UDFA G David Moore weighed in at 350 pounds at the Senior Bowl but has since dropped 22 pounds and is at 328. (Joe Person)

Saints The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell says to expect an extension for S Marcus Williams , who was franchise-tagged by the Saints, to be the next order of business for the team, as they need to clear cap space to sign their draft picks.

She adds she thinks the next priorities for New Orleans for long-term deals would be RT Ryan Ramczyk and CB Marshon Lattimore, in that order.

and CB , in that order. Terrell mentions signing CB Richard Sherman is still on the table for the Saints but there are some hurdles that have to be cleared first if it’s going to work out.