NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Falcons continue to be happy with the development of LB Foyesade Oluokun. Atlanta added more to Oluokun’s plate this year, putting the former Yale graduate in charge of relaying the plays and signals in new DC Dean Pees‘ defense to free up fellow Falcons LB Deion Jones. Oluokun has also been productive with 77 tackles in seven games, plus a sack, pick and a forced fumble.

“I really feel good about him,” Pees said via Tori McElhaney of the team website, “and I’ve had some really good MIKE linebackers in my day. I really feel like, as a young linebacker, this guy’s got a really, really bright future.” “I wanted to earn trust from the coaching staff first and then the players,” Oluokun said. “Now, I want my respect from everybody in the league.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said he was high on Patriots first-round QB Mac Jones but the team decided they wanted to take a defensive player in the first round. Carolina plays New England next: “I love Mac Jones. I enjoyed every second I had him at the Senior Bowl.” (Joe Person)

Panthers WR Robby Anderson said Patriots HC Bill Belichick indicated they game-plan against him using "safety help" when trying to recruit him as a free agent in 2020. (Person)

Rhule told reporters RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was "pretty limited" in Wednesday's practice after being designated to return from injured reserve. (Person)

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (concussion, shoulder) was also limited in Wednesday's practice. (David Newton)

Saints

Jordan Schultz reports the Saints and Raiders have displayed interest in WR Odell Beckham if released by the Browns. Schultz adds Beckham Jr. still “plans to play” in Week 9 despite being excused from Wednesday’s practice, for whatever that is worth.

Although NFL Media's Ian Rapoport notes that Giants WR Darius Slayton was a possible trade target for the Saints, a deal never came to fruition.

was a possible trade target for the Saints, a deal never came to fruition. Saints HC Sean Payton said WR Michael Thomas (ankle) suffered a setback in relation to his offseason surgery and he could need another operation: “I think it’s accurate to say there was a setback. It wasn’t anything to do with — he’s working his tail off.” (Amie Just)