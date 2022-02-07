NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Falcons and Director of Pro Personnel Steve Sabo decided to part ways, with Sabo releasing a statement after his 12 seasons with the team.

“After 12 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, I am looking to the future as Terry Fontenot and I have mutually decided it’s time for a new opportunity,” Sabo said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “I’ve been fortunate to fill a variety of roles on both the college and pro sides for the organization, from area scout to director of college scouting to director of player personnel and pro director, and I am grateful for that. The past 12 seasons have been a great ride with multiple playoff appearances including the run to Super Bowl LI in the 2016 season, among so many other victories and memories. I have truly enjoyed my time in Atlanta and look forward to the future with my family.”

Panthers

Broadcaster Solomon Wilcots commented on the Panthers quarterback situation during a recent interview.

“You’ve gotta survey the landscape and say, where are the quarterbacks? And there may be one on somebody’s team already, which is what they tried to do,” Wilcots said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “I think they did it with patches. They knew Teddy Bridgewater was a short-term stop. They didn’t look at Teddy like he was the future. I don’t even think they looked at Sam Darnold like he was the future. They said, we’ve got two years with Sam Darnold. …I think part of the problem is not who they’re bringing in. The problem is they don’t have the apparatus for growth and development at that position in-house.”

Saints

Police say surveillance video was taken from a nightclub in Las Vegas matches the victim’s story of an assault by Saints RB Alvin Kamara and his entourage, per a more detailed report released Monday. (Katherine Terrell)

