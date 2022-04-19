NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Falcons DT Grady Jarrett was not in attendance for the first day of voluntary OTAs. (Michael Rothstein)
- Falcons LT Jake Matthews said he “jumped at the opportunity” to sign an extension with Atlanta because he believes in HC Arthur Smith and what he’s building. (Rothstein)
- Virginia TE Jelani Woods has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Falcons. (Tom Pelissero)
- The Falcons had a top 30 visit with Oklahoma State LB Devin Harper. (Aaron Wilson)
Panthers
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson says no trade is imminent or developing at this time for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. The Panthers and Seahawks are still evaluating their options, including in the first round of the draft.
- Wilson adds Mayfield definitely has interest, including from teams that would pursue him in 2023 when his contract expires. Sources tell him the situation is as much about timing, as the quarterback market is pretty fluid right now.
- While the Panthers weren’t willing to guarantee as much of QB Deshaun Watson‘s deal as the Browns were, the Athletic’s Joe Person was told by a source Carolina was already out of the running.
- He adds GM Scott Fitterer checked in with the Seahawks about QB Russell Wilson but he preferred the Broncos over the Panthers.
- Person says there’s a sense inside the organization that HC Matt Rhule is coaching for his job in 2022, which could make a rookie quarterback a tough selling point.
- Panthers DC Phil Snow said new secondary coach Steve Wilks told him he thought S Jeremy Chinn could be an All-Pro at safety, which is why they didn’t move him back to linebacker. (Person)
- New Panthers OC Ben McAdoo discussed his new system: “We’re not going to jump into this thing and say we’re going to be a certain type of offense right away. The system can fit and tailor to any type of player we bring in here.” (David Newton)
- McAdoo commented on Panthers QB Sam Darnold: “Sam was one of the people that intrigued me for the job. Sam does have some magic in his game.” (Newton)
- McAdoo later called Darnold the team’s starting quarterback but then walked it back saying he put his foot in his mouth: “That is something I shouldn’t have said.” (Newton)
- He didn’t want to tip the team’s hand with the 2022 class of rookies as well but he did say: “I’m a big swing for the fences guy. Just because you’re the most ready player doesn’t mean you’ll be the best player.” (Cameron Wolfe)
Saints
- Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com notes that should the Saints opt to select a quarterback in the draft, it will most likely be Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett. Duncan thinks Pickett is the best fit for the attributes New Orleans prizes in its quarterbacks.
- The Saints had a private workout for USC RB Keaontay Ingram. (Aaron Wilson)
- Baylor S J.T. Woods had a private workout with the Saints. (Doug Kyed)
- Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo had a top 30 visit with the Saints. (Josh Norris)
