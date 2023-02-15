NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- The Athletic’s Josh Kendall writes that his gut tells him the Falcons will move forward with 2021 third-round QB Desmond Ridder as the starter in 2023. He explains it’s less that the Falcons are super high on Ridder and more that they’re trying to build a team that’s not reliant on super special quarterback play to win games.
- Kendall cites HC Arthur Smith‘s experience with QB Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee as an example of the model Atlanta might be trying to recreate and notes that as long as Ridder can give Atlanta what Tannehill gave the Titans, they think they can contend for the playoffs and wait for an opportunity to upgrade if it presents itself.
- Kendall expects the Falcons to look at cornerback, edge rusher, and defensive line with their pick in the top ten.
- He adds while Atlanta has a ton of cap space, he’s not sure how aggressive the team will be in free agency, as Smith tends to be on the conservative side with player acquisition. The team will also likely earmark a big chunk of money on extensions for G Chris Lindstrom and also possibly RT Kaleb McGary.
- For whatever it’s worth, Kendall shot down the idea of the Falcons using the No. 8 pick on Florida QB Anthony Richardson.
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reports the Panthers are expected to hire former Rams DBs coach Jonathan Cooley for the same position in Carolina.
Saints
- Nick Underhill reports that Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle is leaving to join Broncos HC Sean Payton’s staff in Denver.
- Field Yates reports that the Saints have hired Rams OL coach Kevin Carberry as their assistant OL coach.
