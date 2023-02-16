NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Doug Samuels of FootballScoop, citing sources, reports the Falcons are hiring Gardner-Webb LB coach and co-ST coordinator Mike Gray as a defensive assistant.

Panthers

According to the Athletic’s Joe Person, sources say the Panthers entered the fall with a high opinion of Kentucky QB Will Levis . A lot has changed since then, with Levis struggling in 2022 and Carolina hiring a new head coach who will presumably have a lot of input into how the team proceeds at the position.

If for some reason the Panthers don't use their first-round pick on a quarterback, Person says an edge rusher makes the most sense.

In the second round, Person highlights a deep class at tight end and new HC Frank Reich ‘s affinity for the position as worth knowing. He also notes it’s a deep group of edge rushers, so Carolina could address it on Day 2.

Person mentions Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said the team is in position to make some "sexy" additions now that the offensive line seems to be in a better place, so wide receiver and running back are also worth monitoring for the team on Day 2. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are hiring former Broncos OLBs coach Bert Watts as their safeties coach.

said the team is in position to make some “sexy” additions now that the offensive line seems to be in a better place, so wide receiver and running back are also worth monitoring for the team on Day 2. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are hiring former Broncos OLBs coach Bert Watts as their safeties coach.

Saints

Saints new DC Joe Woods said his familiarity with HC Dennis Allen stemming from their time together with the Raiders in 2014 helps him quickly understand the day-to-day operations of New Orleans.

“I’ve worked with (Allen), I know how he operates,” Woods said, via John Deshazier of the team’s official site. “So for me, it’s just the day-to-day operation, things to do with the staff, things to do with the team. Obviously, helping him game-planning, and just helping him with some of my experiences, sharing those things. I know the scheme, I think it’s a really good scheme, so I’m excited. (Familiarity with Allen) definitely helps, because when you work with somebody you know how they like to gameplan, you know how they like to call a game, you know how they like to operate day to day. So just being familiar with that from my time out there in Oakland with him is a big plus.”

Woods feels like he learned a lot from being the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2017-2018 despite the organization not having successful seasons.

“I started off in Denver (as a defensive coordinator in 2017), took over for Wade Phillips,” Woods said. “That first year we played really well, but didn’t get the wins and it’s all about winning. But statistically we played well defensively. So there’s things I learned in Denver.”