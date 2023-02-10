NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Derek Carr

Falcons

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, there’s mutual interest between the Falcons and LB Rashaan Evans on another deal even with a new defensive coordinator coming in.

Panthers

Mike Kaye refuted the report that Raiders QB Derek Carr was scheduled to meet with the Panthers but bailed on the trip. Kaye adds that there was never a meeting scheduled between the two.

Saints

Saints LB Demario Davis would like to see Raiders QB Derek Carr join him in New Orleans.

“Derek Carr is a great friend of mine,” Davis said, via Saints Wire. “So, any chance you get a chance to play with somebody that you know personally off the field is…You don’t want to pass on those opportunities because you don’t always get them.”

Davis even went as far as to call Carr a “game-changing quarterback.”

“Definitely a game-changing quarterback,” Davis said. “Can come in and make our locker room better. And one thing I know about our organization is they’re going to do whatever they feel like is best to put us in the best position to win. And so I trust them with that decision.”