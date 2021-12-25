NFC Notes: Falcons, Saints, Seahawks

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts feels his Pro Bowl selection is a “great accolade” as a rookie in the NFL.

“It would be a great accolade, I would say, in my rookie year,” Pitts said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “That’s something everyone wants to reach. So if God blessed me and they select me, that would be pretty exciting.”

Pitts added his rookie year has been “exactly” as he expected and he is focused on improving every day.

“It is exactly what I thought it was going to be, a steady grind,” Pitts said. “Just getting better every day, trying to be the best player I can be.”

Falcons’ rookie TE Kyle Pitts will receive a $3 to 4 million increase on his fifth-year option due to his Pro Bowl appearance. (Brad Spielberger)

Saints

Saints’ WR Deonte Harris has legally changed his name to Deonte Harty in order to honor his stepfather Marlon Harty. (Brett Greenberg)

Seahawks

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson said Thursday that he wasn’t at full health against the Packers.

“Was I 100 percent, definitely not,” Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. “But at the same time, you go out there and learn as much as you can learn, play as hard as you can, and try and help us win, but unfortunately it didn’t go that way. I would say that I really felt good at the sixth week maybe, I felt really good coming back. I’m not sure exactly the date or the games, but I was feeling really great. Then over the past several games, the ball is coming out of my hands great, I feel really good, and I’m really confident.”“My mind is not wavering. Everyone wants to talk about this or that, but I’m not going to let it waver my mind, mindset, and what I know I’m going to do, how I’m going to do it, and how I can go about my business.”

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll said Wilson is currently doing fine and is having no issues with the ankle injury. (John Boyle)