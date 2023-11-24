NFC Notes: Frank Reich, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Buccaneers Jamel Dean suffered an ankle injury that is currently considered CBsuffered an ankle injury that is currently considered week-to-week. He says it’s not considered a long-term injury but could cause him to miss time.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Buccaneers LB Lavonte David is considered a long shot to play this week with his groin injury.

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich rejected the idea of him making staff changes amid the team’s 1-9 start.

“I believe in our guys, strongly,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “Players and coaches. And so, when it comes to players, you got 53 players. We’re all one team. So one guy might play more, one guy might play less. But you believe in all those guys. And when it comes to the coaching staff, you got one per position. Feel great about the staff. We’re always lookin’ to get better, every coach. Starting with me.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers hosted LB Durrell Nchami and DE Sam Okuayinonu .

and DE . Panthers G Austin Corbett says he’ll have surgery next week in Los Angeles to repair his MCL. (Darin Gantt)

Saints

Per Mike Triplett, Saints QB Derek Carr went through a full practice Wednesday and HC Dennis Allen said Carr still needs to be cleared by doctors from the concussion protocol.