NFC Notes: Frank Reich, Desmond Ridder, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder said nothing has changed in his preparation even though he was relegated to backup duties.

“Nothing’s changed [with his preparation],” Ridder said, via PFT. “I’m still going to be the best version of myself, the best teammate I can be. I never want to be a negative person, a negative guy. I’m going to go do whatever it takes to help my team and help us go win.”

Falcons WR Drake London (groin) was ruled out from Sunday’s game, via Adam Schefter.

Panthers

When asked about Week 9’s matchup against the Colts, Panthers HC Frank Reich acknowledges there is a “different dynamic” when facing his former team.

“For some people when that happens, it means more in a vengeful way. I don’t look at it like that,” Reich said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “Motivated? Yes. Highly motivated? Yes. But it’s just a different perspective. Both can be true: It’s just another game, but you understand it’s a different dynamic.”

Reich reiterated Sunday’s game is not a “personal thing” for him.

“I don’t want to stand up here and make this a personal thing, because it’s not. This is the next game,” Reich said. “They’re all important. I’m interested in our guys and how we’re gonna prepare this week.”

Panthers OLB Justin Houston was a member of Reich’s roster in Indianapolis. Houston said the players all enjoyed Reich during his time with the Colts and the decisions at the quarterback position were out of his control.

“I don’t think it was him. If you ask any player that was there, they loved playing for Frank. Not one person in that building didn’t like Frank,” said Houston. “I think the decisions that was made at the QB position was out of his hands. He didn’t have the QB that he wanted and it caused him to lose his job.”

Reich said they have a lot of trust in QB Bryce Young during critical situations: “When we walk on to the field with a game-winning drive opportunity and we got No. 9 in the huddle, we want everyone on our sideline, everyone in the stadium to feel like this is going to go our way because he’s our quarterback,” per Joseph Person.

Reich said RB Chuba Hubbard is set to start in Week 9. (Person)

is set to start in Week 9. (Person) Carolina announced they placed rookie LB Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve.